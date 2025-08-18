Ukraine summit at the White House Trump welcomes Selenskyj to the White House +++ Selenskyj's choice of clothes causes a stir again
Valérie Glutz
18.8.2025
Volodymyr Zelensky is coming to the White House for talks. Can an exchange with Trump lead to the end of the war in Ukraine? blue News tickers live.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Following his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump will receive Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
- The meeting will take place on August 18 at the White House.
- At 7.15 p.m. Swiss time (1.15 p.m. local time), only Selensky will initially meet Trump. Other European leaders will join them later.
LivetickerNew posts
Liveticker closed
20.05 hrs
European delegation waits for Trump
At 8.15 pm, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the other heads of state will be officially welcomed by Trump.
European leaders are sitting in the hallway, waiting for their meeting with Trump— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
Currently, the U.S. president is meeting with Zelensky behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/p9eLIqwOHG
-
8 p.m.
Q&A session in the Oval Office goes off without a hitch
The round of talks with journalists ends without any uproar. The fact that Selensky wore a suit this time caused amusement on all sides. Donald Trump praised the Ukrainian president's outfit. Ukrainian President Zelensky barely had a chance to speak.
-
7.56 pm
Trump wants to call Putin after Ukraine talks
Donald Trump wants to call Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin after his talks with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies. The Republican announced this in the Oval Office.
-
7.50 p.m.
Selenskyj ready for three-way summit with Putin and Trump
"If everything works out today, we will have a trilateral," Trump said, referring to a three-way summit. "We will work with Russia, we will work with Ukraine." Selenskyj said he was ready for such a summit with Trump and Putin. That would be a good signal. "I think that's very good."
-
7:46 p.m.
The question and answer session in the Oval Office continues
On the subject of security guarantees, Trump declared: "We will help them." At the same time, Trump said: "We're going to give them very good protection, very good security."
Trump then went on to insult his predecessor Joe Biden as "corrupt", as he had done so many times before. "He was a bad president", said Trump. Under his leadership, the Ukraine war would never have happened, Trump claims once again. Trump digresses and claims that the postal voting system in the USA would lead to "massive voter fraud". The topic of postal voting never leaves Trump's mind, Selenskyj sits silently next to Trump and listens to his comments. Transgender people are also attacked by Trump. A journalist finally asks Selenskyj about his ideas on security guarantees. "We need everything," replies Selenskyj.
⚡️"Today there will either be a deal, or there won't be a deal" — Trump.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
Trump did not answer questions about security guarantees for Ukraine and whether he would send U.S. troops to Ukraine, stating that he might address them later.
Zelensky, in turn, did not comment on… pic.twitter.com/uupYn342Ur
-
19:32
Journalists ask Trump and Selenskyj questions
"Is this the end of American support for Ukraine?" asks a journalist. "No," replies Trump. "We want peace for Ukraine." Another journalist wants to know: "Will there be a peace agreement today?". Trump replies: "We are planning a long-term peace for Ukraine. We don't know yet whether that will come about today."
In order to achieve peace in Ukraine, US President Trump does not believe a ceasefire is necessary. He likes the concept of a ceasefire because it would stop the killing of people "immediately", he said. "But we can work on a deal where we aim for a peace agreement," Trump added. He would like to see an end to the fighting - but this could turn out to be a disadvantage for one of the two sides.
Trump praises himself for having already ended six wars. The Iranian nuclear facilities have been destroyed by the USA. He could also end the war in Ukraine, Trump believes. "We are aiming for a long-lasting peace," Trump says to media representatives. A journalist praises Volodymyr Zelensky's black jacket - Trump agrees.
🚨 LMAO! REPORTER to Zelensky: "You look fabulous in that suit!"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2025
TRUMP: "I said the same thing! That's the one that attacked you last time."
ZELENSKY TO REPORTER: "I remember that. You're in the same suit. I changed mine." pic.twitter.com/FsGNeqv3DE
-
7.21 pm
Trump in conversation with Selenskyj
Donald Trump thanks Ukrainian President Zelensky for coming. Selensky also thanks him - and praises Melania Trump for her letter to Russian President Putin.
At the White House, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and First Lady Melania, with Olena Zelenska passing her a letter of gratitude for supporting Ukrainian children. Trump, meanwhile, claimed “very substantial progress” was made in his talks with Putin, adding he seeks a “lasting peace”… pic.twitter.com/b53kjlDBAi— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 18, 2025
-
7.15 pm
Zelensky meets Trump for Ukraine summit
US President Donald Trump has received Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House for talks on the Ukraine war. The two shook hands after Zelensky's motorcade drove up.
-
18:55
Macron also arrives at the White House
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the White House for the Ukraine summit.
Also arriving for the negotiations at the White House were Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron. https://t.co/Bowcco0XCG pic.twitter.com/mUK0wx0qZU— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
-
18:53
Air alert throughout Ukraine
While the European heads of state and government are gradually arriving at the White House, air-raid sirens are wailing throughout Ukraine. Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles for the Trump meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 18, 2025
Air raid alerts start sounding across Ukraine pic.twitter.com/p1JjlBlLnB
-
18:43
German Chancellor Merz is now also here
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also arrived at the White House.
-
18.40 hrs
Giorgia Meloni and Finland's President Stubb arrive
More and more European heads of state are arriving at the White House. In the meantime, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have also arrived.
-
18:25
Nato chief Mark Rutte is the first to arrive at the White House - von der Leyen
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have arrived at the White House for talks on the war in Ukraine. The two are taking part in the summit between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Washington alongside other allies of Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have arrived at the White House. pic.twitter.com/VdhlrlQIfa— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 18, 2025
-
18:16
Virtual EU summit on Tuesday
Against the backdrop of the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky, US President Donald Trump and European leaders, EU Council President António Costa has convened a virtual EU summit for Tuesday. He has scheduled a video conference of EU heads of state and government for 1 p.m., Costa explained on Monday on the X online service. The aim is to discuss the Ukraine talks in Washington, he explained.
"Together with the US, the EU will continue to work towards a lasting peace that protects the essential security interests of Ukraine and Europe," Costa continued.
I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today’s meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine.— António Costa (@eucopresident) August 18, 2025
Together with the US, the EU will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and…
-
6.12 p.m.
Meloni sees opportunities for dialog
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed cautious optimism ahead of the start of talks on the Ukraine war in Washington. The head of government from Rome said: "After three and a half years in which Russia has shown no signs of dialog and has demanded that Kiev capitulate, there is finally hope for a dialog."
Meloni spoke of an important day. However, there are no easy solutions. "I think we need to look at all possible solutions to ensure peace and security for our nations." Like other European heads of government, the Italian prime minister traveled to the US capital especially for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Il mio punto stampa di poco fa a Washington. pic.twitter.com/giBwRiVta0— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 18, 2025
-
17:38
Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz lands in Washington
The Airbus A319 with Federal Chancellor Merz on board has just landed at Washington-Dulles International Airport. The flight took around seven hours - albeit with a stopover in Glasgow, Scotland, where the aircraft of the air force landed to refuel.
-
16.47 hrs
Selensky reiterates demand for Western security guarantees ahead of meeting with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has emphasized the need for Western security guarantees for his country ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. "I hope we will have time to talk about the architecture of security guarantees. This is really the most important thing," Zelensky said on Monday during a meeting with US special envoy Keith Kellogg.
-
4.20 p.m.
Selenskyj's choice of clothes causes a stir again
The White House is said to have asked Ukrainian officials whether Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi would wear a suit to his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. This was reported by the US media outlet "Axios", citing two sources.
According to the sources, Zelenskyi will wear a black jacket like the one he wore at the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June.
Background: At the last meeting in the White House, Trump made disparaging remarks about Zelenskyi's clothing. "He's dressed really smart today," Trump said sarcastically at the time.
I thank @GeneralKellogg for the meeting and for the joint work with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2025
When peace is discussed for one country in Europe,… pic.twitter.com/ZMZaIzAghD
The final choice of clothes for tonight's meeting is still unknown. At least at the meeting with US special envoy Kellogg in the run-up to the summit, Selenskyj at least opted for a black T-shirt. This can be seen in a video Selenskyj posted on X.
-
2:09 p.m.
Russian tank drives under US flag
A Russian provocation is currently going viral on social media ahead of today's Ukraine summit in Washington. In a drone video published by Russian state broadcaster RT, among others, Russian soldiers can be seen racing towards the front line in a tank with a US flag on the roof. The video is said to have been recorded in the Zaporizhia region.
Explosive: The M113 tank was delivered to Ukraine by the USA and later captured by Russia.
This video is circulating all over the internet. A Russian tank is attacking Ukrainian positions while flying the American flag alongside the Russian one. What's next? An F-35 bombing Kyiv alongside a Su-35? pic.twitter.com/y4WrQ7TdnO— PaulC (@PaulConRO) August 18, 2025
-
08.19 am
Ukrainian ambassador: Implement security guarantees "with force"
Before the meeting on the war in Ukraine in Washington, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany emphasized the need for reliable security guarantees for his country.
Security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty would "sound good", said Oleksii Makeiev on Deutschlandfunk radio. The article stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.
The ambassador added that NATO membership for Ukraine would of course be the best security guarantee. His country could offer a lot to Nato and had a strong and battle-hardened army.
"But this requires courage on the part of our partners and pressure on Russia," said Makeiev. Without pressure, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin "will not stop killing us". His goal is the destruction of Ukraine. Russia categorically rejects Ukraine's membership of NATO.
Makeiev does not rule out allied troops in Ukraine
If the world does not have the courage to invite Ukraine into NATO, security guarantees for the country must be implemented "with force", the ambassador said. This could be a large, well-equipped Ukrainian army together with political guarantees.
However, the security guarantees may also have to be cemented "with military contingents from our partners" - in other words, with troops from allies in Ukraine. This would require "very careful" talks with the partners. "We are still a long way off," said Makeiev.
-
07.23 a.m.
Merz is on his way to Washington
Merz is now also on his way to Washington, according to several German newspapers. Ukrainian President Selenskyj arrived in Washington late Sunday evening (local time).
-
07.02 a.m.
Selenskyj and Trump meet at 7:15 pm
The White House has announced the appointments for today. The bilateral meeting between Trump and Selensky will begin at 1:15 p.m. local time (7:15 p.m. CEST).
This is scheduled to last around one hour. The multilateral meeting with European heads of state and government is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time.
US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. According to the White House, in addition to this bilateral meeting, it is planning another larger meeting with European leaders a little later.
The US President is pursuing the plan to bring Putin and Zelensky directly to the table. Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian president could - if it goes well - be the decisive intermediate step in this direction. The aim is to bring an end to the Russian war of aggression, to stop the killing. Trump sees himself in the role of mediator.
-
Monday, August 18, 2025, 4:27 a.m.
Trump: End of war possible "almost immediately" if Crimea remains Russian
Ahead of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump has ruled out returning the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law, and Ukraine joining Nato. "Some things never change", the US President wrote on his online platform Truth Social on Sunday evening (local time).
Trump also stated that it was up to Zelensky to end the war. "Ukrainian President Zelensky can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to, or he can keep fighting," the US President wrote.
Hours before his meeting with Zelensky in Washington, the US President thus underlined Russia's demands with regard to a possible peace solution. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that returning Crimea and Ukraine joining Nato are out of the question for him.
Trump will receive Selenskyj this Monday at 1.15 pm local time (7.15 pm CEST) and top European politicians at 3 pm local time (9 pm CEST), including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.
On Truth Social, Trump spoke of a "great day". It was an "honor" to receive so many European leaders.
-
08.46 am
Who will all be traveling to the White House?
- The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- Great Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
- Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
- Finland's President Alexander Stubb
- EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
-
August 18, 2925, 08.40 a.m.
What is the Ukraine summit about?
It will be about territorial issues and security guarantees. The focus will probably also be on procedural issues: Whether there needs to be a ceasefire before negotiations on a peace agreement.
The European representatives are primarily concerned with coordinating with the USA and Ukraine in order to prevent unilateral agreements to the detriment of Kiev. This was one of the major concerns before the Alaska summit, to which Selensky was not invited.
NATO-like security commitments by the USA, which would be based on Article 5 of the alliance, could also be an issue. This concerns the partners' commitment to provide military assistance in the event of another attack on Ukraine.
Selensky also recently referred to Ukraine's future EU membership as a conceivable protective shield.