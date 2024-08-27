Trump takes a sweeping blow in his speech. KEYSTONE

At the General Conference of the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) in Detroit, Donald Trump gave a speech in which he took particular aim at the Democrats.

He criticized how the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was carried out.

In his speech, Trump claimed that the USA has lost respect and credibility worldwide.

Donald Trump criticized the supply of weapons and ammunition to the Ukraine: in an emergency, the USA would lack them. Show more

The election campaign in the USA is coming to a head, the elections are approaching. Following last week's Democratic Party conference in Chicago, Donald Trump (78) hit back with a speech at the NGAUS General Conference on Monday.

In front of officers and members of the US National Guard, Trump mainly addressed topics relating to the army. With regard to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the Republican candidate pointed the finger at President Joe Biden (81) and Kamala Harris (59).

"Respect for the USA is gone"

On the third anniversary of the attack on the airport in Kabul, in which 13 US soldiers and 170 civilians died, Trump criticized the way in which Biden and Harris ordered the withdrawal.

According to Trump, the chaotic withdrawal led to the bombing of the airport and caused the USA to lose respect and credibility worldwide.

"The humiliation in Afghanistan brought us Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine and the attack on Israel on October 7th because respect was lost," Trump continued in his speech.

Trump criticizes the withdrawal from Afghanistan

The attack in Afghanistan is a hit piece for Trump, who repeatedly emphasized his commitment to the army during his speech. As "The New York Times" reports, Kamala Harris, Trump's rival in the current election campaign, revealed in an interview with CNN 2021 that she was the last person to speak to President Biden before he ordered the withdrawal of troops.

However, Trump emphasized that he was not criticizing the withdrawal itself, but how it was carried out. If elected, he would call for the resignation of the senior officers involved, who are said to have left billions of dollars worth of equipment behind in Afghanistan.

In his speech, the Republican also claimed that not a single US soldier had been killed in Afghanistan in 18 months during his presidency.

The Reuters news agency contradicted this in a report based on data from the "Defense Casualty Analysis System for Operation Freedom's Sentinel". Between 2017 and 2021, 45 soldiers were killed by the enemy in Afghanistan and there were 63 deaths in total.

"Ammunition is running out"

Trump also criticized the supply of weapons and ammunition from the USA to Ukraine. These meant that the USA had less and less ammunition at its disposal. Trump based this on a report by a member of the National Guard, who claimed that the USA would "run out of ammunition in three to four weeks in a war with China", as reported by "The New Republic".

Trump described the US officers responsible for running out of ammunition as "stupid": "I always try to be selective, I have a higher education, but the only word that comes to mind is 'stupid'. These people are stupid".

On the war in Ukraine, the presidential candidate also said that Ukraine's advance into Russia could lead to a third world war. He emphasized that he would put an end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. However, he did not explain his exact plans, as "The New York Times" writes.

Will proceedings be resumed?

Trump could also stand trial again in the coming weeks and months. As "The New Republic" writes, special investigator Jack Smith has asked the appeals court to resume the proceedings surrounding the document affair.

The judge responsible, Aileen Cannon, discontinued the proceedings in July after she expressed doubts about the lawful appointment of special investigator Smith.

Smith said that the decision was "contrary to widespread and long-standing appointment practice" and should be overturned.

Trump is accused of unlawfully storing highly sensitive information in his private Mar-a-Lago estate.

