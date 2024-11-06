The last time a Republican president-elect not only won the indirect election through the Electoral College, but also the most votes overall, was George W. Bush in 2004.

Philipp Dahm

Donald Trump not only wins the necessary electoral college votes that will give him a second presidential term. He also won the popular vote, i.e. the most votes of the entire electorate.

In theory, this does not help him because the president is not directly elected. In practical terms, however, the fact that the majority of Americans voted for the New Yorker is an endorsement for the next Republican president.

The last time a Republican achieved this was in 2004, when George W. Bush won the election. As a reminder: in 2000, Bush received fewer votes in the popular vote than his opponent Al Gore, but moved into the White House thanks to the Electoral College.

Bush's poll ratings were in the basement at the time, but then the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 united the country - and four years later, Bush moved back into the White House. The fact that Trump has now been able to repeat this feat speaks for itself.