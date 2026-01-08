US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Keystone

The USA is withdrawing from numerous international organizations. President Donald Trump justifies the move with the protection of national interests and speaks of "superfluous" and "anti-American" institutions.

US President Donald Trump orders the USA to withdraw from 66 international organizations.

According to the US government, institutions in the areas of climate, environment, education and equality are affected.

Critics warn of an international power vacuum while Washington reviews other organizations. Show more

The USA is withdrawing from 66 international organizations. This is the result of an order issued by US President Donald Trump and published by the White House. The reason given for the withdrawal is that the organizations, agreements and treaties are not compatible with the interests of the United States. Many of the organizations mentioned are concerned with areas such as the environment and climate or gender equality.

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Trump administration has determined that the institutions in question are "unnecessary" and "mismanaged", that their interests run counter to those of the US, or that they represent "a threat to the sovereignty, freedoms and general prosperity of our nation". The organizations are actively trying to "restrict the sovereignty of the United States", it continues.

Sharp criticism of the withdrawal

On Platform X, Rubio spoke of "anti-American, useless or wasteful international organizations" from which he was leaving. The review of other international organizations is ongoing. The list also includes numerous United Nations organizations. According to the order, the withdrawal should take place as soon as possible. This could mean withdrawing funding from the organizations or no longer participating in them.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized that he is committed to an oil-based economy and mobility. Former US Secretary of State and climate envoy John Kerry sharply criticized the move. Speaking to CNN, Kerry called it a "gift to China" and an invitation to polluters to shirk their responsibility.

The Trump administration had already announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN cultural organization Unesco.