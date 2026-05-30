The struggle for a peace solution continues in the Iran war and in the conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

ARCHIVE - US President Donald Trump walks through Arlington National Cemetery after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

After US President Donald Trump had previously announced a "final decision" on the negotiations with Tehran, he left a White House briefing after two hours without a decision, according to US media reports.

Meanwhile, military delegations from Israel and Lebanon held "productive" talks at the Pentagon, which are set to continue at a political level next week, as Elbridge Colby, a senior representative of the US Department of Defense, told X.

Intensive negotiations between the USA and Iran have been underway for days on a framework agreement to extend the ceasefire in place since April 8 and further negotiations. According to reports, an agreement is imminent. However, Iran accused Trump of distorting or ignoring central agreements of the planned deal. The Fars news agency, which is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, wrote, citing informed sources, that the US president was trying to stage a fake success.

Tehran stands up to Trump

According to the Isna news agency, Foreign Office spokesman Ismail Baghai said that Iran and the US were continuing to exchange messages. However, a final agreement had not yet been reached. Baghai went on to explain: "We said goodbye to the term 'must' 47 years ago. We are not guided by what others demand of us, but decide on the basis of our interests and rights." This "must" should be interpreted as "we ask you", it continued.

Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf was suspicious despite positive signs of a negotiated solution. "We trust neither guarantees nor words. Only deeds are decisive," he wrote on X. The real winner of an agreement is the one who is better prepared for war the day after, he added. Ghalibaf wrote that Iran does not gain concessions through talks, "but through missiles".

Tehran contradicts Trump on three points

According to Fars, Iran specifically contradicts Trump's statements on three points:

* Trump had ignored the fact that twelve billion dollars had to be released from frozen Iranian foreign accounts immediately after the signing. Without this release, Iran would not enter into any further negotiation phases.

* The agreement contains no provision for the free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

* Iran rejects the statement that the already enriched uranium is to be dismantled or destroyed. The memorandum of understanding contains no such provision.

The points suggest that both sides could still be a long way from reaching an agreement. The unrestricted opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is of great importance to the global economy as an export route for fertilizer, oil and liquid gas, is a top priority from the US perspective.

Iran also points to the demand for a complete ceasefire in Lebanon - in the interests of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. In the course of the war with Iran, there were again serious attacks by Israel's army in Lebanon and by Hezbollah against its arch-enemy Israel.

Disarmament of Hezbollah not in sight

Israel and the Lebanese government - which is not a party to the conflict - concluded a ceasefire in mid-April. Nevertheless, the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues. Both sides continue to attack each other on a daily basis. The conflict has recently come to a head. Since mid-April, the Lebanese and Israeli governments have been holding talks mediated by the USA. Above all, Israel wants to achieve a permanent disarmament of the Hezbollah militia.

The Lebanese government is insisting on a permanent ceasefire. It has committed itself to disarming the Shiite militia and commissioned the regular army to do so. However, disarmament has not yet been enforced. "Hezbollah will only be disarmed if Lebanese society rises up against it - which currently seems unlikely - or if the Israeli army conquers the whole of Lebanon, which is impossible," wrote a commentator in the Israeli newspaper Jediot Achronot.