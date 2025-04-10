US President Donald Trump is concerned about his hairstyle and is therefore running more water through his showers. KEYSTONE

The low water pressure in his showers has long been a thorn in the side of US President Donald Trump. On a hectic day, he tackled the problem. His main concern is his "beautiful hair".

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has issued a decree to increase the prescribed water pressure of shower heads.

The new regulation will "make America's showers great again", the White House announced on Wednesday (local time).

Trump's order would see the Department of Energy scale back the "radically green" regulations that had limited water pressure to just over nine liters per minute. Show more

Tariffs against China increased, tariffs against most other countries suspended - and the water pressure in showers quickly adjusted. US President Donald Trump had a full day yesterday, and one issue was obviously particularly close to his heart: the low water pressure in showers has been bothering him for years.

Now Trump has abolished the mandatory limitation of water pressure in showers by decree. "I like to shower to take care of my beautiful hair," explained the President at the signing ceremony in the Oval Office. "I stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet." Because the water has only been dripping out of the shower head so far. "It's ridiculous."

The administration of his predecessor Joe Biden had declared a war on showers, a spokesman said at the presentation of the decree. A White House press release entitled "President Donald J. Trump Makes America's Showers Great Again" states that the president has restored shower freedom and abolished unnecessary regulations. Americans should be able to choose their shower heads freely without the state interfering.

The New York Times reported that Trump had already complained during his first term of office that his showers did not provide enough water to care for his "perfect" hair. To save energy, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama, both Democratic US presidents, introduced restrictions on the water flow of shower heads and other appliances.

The standards were intended to ensure that dishwashers, shower heads and washing machines use less energy and water. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, showering accounts for around 20 percent of the average American family's daily water consumption. Water-saving showerheads also save energy, as heating water accounts for about one-fifth of the average household's energy consumption.