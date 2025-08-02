A Kremlin guard (l) and the Foreign Ministry (M, background) stand in the center of the capital. Ulf Mauder/dpa/Keystone (Archivbild)

By moving two US nuclear submarines close to Russia, Donald Trump is making a show of force - but the reactions from Moscow remain conspicuously muted.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pro-Kremlin politicians and experts in Russia regard the relocation of two US nuclear submarines in their vicinity as well-known and not a security threat.

Official Russian bodies such as the Kremlin and the Foreign Ministry pointedly did not react, while ex-generals and members of parliament dismissed Trump's behavior as unstable and contradictory.

Military expert Fyodorov, on the other hand, warns that the deployment does pose a threat, as US missiles could hit Russia from there in a matter of minutes. Show more

Pro-Kremlin politicians and experts in Moscow do not see the deployment of two nuclear submarines close to Russia, as ordered by US President Donald Trump, as a threat. This is not a threat to Russia's security, former general and Duma deputy Leonid Ivlev told the state news agency Tass. Russia is aware of the deployment of such US weapons.

Viktor Vodolatsky, a member of parliament, said that it was pointless to try to scare Russia. The nuclear power has far more and better equipped nuclear submarines in the world's oceans - and also has the US fleet in its sights.

No reaction from Russia

The Kremlin and former President Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the National Security Council, who was particularly criticized by Trump for his provocations, remained silent. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other offices of the Russian leadership, which are usually quick to react, also appeared to demonstratively refrain from responding.

MP Vodolatsky said that there was no need to respond to such statements by Trump because it was clear to everyone that the US President was constantly changing his mind. Nevertheless, it was not clear why a president would react in this way to the words of a deputy chairman of a security council. What is more important is an agreement between Moscow and Washington that puts an end to all talk of a third world war.

Political scientist: Trump's actions "stupid and irresponsible"

Sergei Markov, a political scientist close to the Kremlin, wrote on Telegram that Trump was losing all sense of proportion and acting "stupidly and irresponsibly". In addition, the US president is now proving Medvedev, who warned of a nuclear war with his statements on social media, right. Trump is also violating his promises to US voters to end wars. Apparently, the Republican wanted to distract attention from domestic problems, including his role in the investigation into the affair surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In contrast, military expert Yuri Fedorov said on the Russian YouTube channel The Breakfast Show, which is critical of the Kremlin and produced in the EU, that the relocation of the two nuclear submarines in Russia's vicinity would indeed be a threat.

If the submarines were to take up position off Cyprus, for example, the nuclear missiles would only need ten minutes to reach central Russia. Even Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would not be able to wake up at night in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence on the outskirts of Moscow and operate his nuclear suitcase as quickly as his estate would be turned into a nuclear crater, said Fyodorov.