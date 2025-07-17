Donald Trump is stirring up the USA. There is currently only one topic on the minds of Republicans and Democrats - the president's policies and their consequences are on everyone's mind. A 5000 kilometer journey of discovery.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The current policies of US President Donald Trump are a major concern.

Even within the country, there is only one big issue.

A 5000-kilometer journey of discovery. Show more

A cool wind blows through the hilly streets of the Mission District. It's a Saturday morning in mid-June, the sun is high. It's summer in San Francisco - and yet on this day the atmosphere is more heated than usual in the Democratic stronghold in the west of the USA.

On the sidewalks, people are carrying cardboard signs under their arms, some of them fastened to their backs with coarse cords. "No Kings", it says in black letters, or: "Power belongs to the people". Protests against the government of US President Donald Trump are taking place across the country on this day.

"Since its founding in 1778, this country has never been ruled by a king. That must not change with Trump," people shout. The anger is also directed against the immigration authority ICE, which is currently attracting dubious attention with sensational deportations. "Ice only belongs in my drink", the signs read.

Fear in San Francisco

Andy stands on the sidelines, watching the tens of thousands of people pass him by. He is wearing a jacket in the colors of the US flag and has put on a face mask, also in blue, red and white. The man, who is around two meters tall, is wearing shorts. He has come with his partner to set an example, as he says himself. "It's very extreme what's going on here at the moment," he says. "We're living in a nightmare at the moment."

Andy says he reads a lot about what's going on and keeps himself informed in numerous media outlets. "I can only imagine how suspiciously foreign countries are watching us at the moment," he says. He is particularly concerned about the issue of punitive tariffs. "It can't be right that we are jeopardizing our relations with foreign countries to such an extent in order to satisfy one man's thirst for power. It's time we stood up," he says and marches on.

865 kilometers further east by car, there is no sign of a democratic spirit of optimism. Ely, a small town in the middle of nowhere in Nevada, is considered the Republican stronghold of the region. Just under 4,000 people live at the eastern end of Highway 50, also known as the "loneliest highway in America", and the largest employer is the state prison in the north of the town.

Ely, a small town in the middle of nowhere in Nevada. Trump is considered a hero here. Sven Ziegler

77.3 percent of people cast their vote for Donald Trump last November. While San Francisco is debating gender equality and climate policy, Ely is struggling to keep its local businesses afloat. People are suspicious of outside influences. - And especially towards the Democrats.

The town's social meeting place is an offshoot of the Denny's diner chain. The restaurant is already full at 9 o'clock in the morning. The entrance leads through a casino where numerous men and women believe they are trying to fulfill their eternal dream of wealth. The waiter brings the laminated menu. Pancakes, scrambled eggs and bacon are available for 12.99 dollars, the waiter pours unlimited thin coffee.

"Biden is a disaster"

Two older gentlemen also meet for breakfast on this warm morning. As is often the case these days, they discuss politics. "Biden was the worst president we've ever had," says Eric, owner of the local car repair shop, a well-built man in a checked shirt and baseball cap. "He did nothing for us and only catered to the political elite in Washington. He didn't really care what happened here in the country."

Eric tells his buddy that he is suffering from declining sales and that more and more people are moving away from Ely. "I'm not saying it's all the Democrats' fault," says Eric. "But I think they're a big part of it."

His counterpart Stan has a firm opinion. "Biden is a disaster. With Trump, I'm sure things will get better." He thinks the incumbent president's policies are good, and he particularly likes the idea of tariffs. "At last someone is putting foreign countries in their place." Stan has not watched the news on traditional channels for a long time; his preferred network is One America News Network, which is classified as partly right-wing extremist. "They recently said that we're really on the upswing under Trump. Everything will be fine now," Stan is convinced.

Campsite closed - due to cost-cutting measures

The "No Kings" demonstrations are also a topic of conversation. "If the rich can afford demos, fine. I can't afford it here," says Eric. "There are always nutters," adds Stan and, as he leaves the restaurant, adds: "It's a shame that a president can only serve two terms. But maybe that will change."

Tourists rarely stray into Ely. They usually head for the big hotspots, such as the famous Bryce Canyon in the state of Utah, four hours' drive to the south-east. But even here, the current government's cost-cutting measures are visible and tangible.

A new study by the National Parks Conservation Association shows that around a quarter of all national park employees across the country have been absent since Trump took office. 1,000 employees were directly dismissed by the president, while numerous others left their posts more or less voluntarily.

Lack of staff: US park rangers at work. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

As a result, there is a lack of staff everywhere and the infrastructure has been reduced to the bare essentials. A ranger stands in front of the visitor center at Bryce Canyon. A family man wants to know why the campsite south of the park is closed. Is it because of the forest fires raging nearby? "No, we're on a budget and we don't have enough staff," replies the ranger.

The man is indignant. He is a proud Republican, but he has no sympathy for what is currently happening in the government - but not because of Trump. "That was Elon Musk," he says to the ranger. "Thank God the man is finally gone, now Trump can get things back in order." The ranger nods silently - his look says enough.

In the state of Wyoming, politics is not really an issue. The predominantly white and older population has consistently voted Republican since 1964 and the election victory of Lyndon B. Johnson. 71% voted for Trump in 2024, with the Republican reaching almost 80% in some counties.

Nevertheless, resentment is building here too. It is less about immigration than about the "Big Beautiful Bill", a hotly debated bill that was finally passed at the beginning of July. It is intended to enable the state to sell protected land to the highest bidder. Nature reserves are also to be able to be sold - which is causing resentment.

Protests in deep red states

Around fifty people gather on a Saturday morning in Pinedale, a town of 2,000 people in western Wyoming, with signs at the side of the road. They want to make a statement against the land sale. Many honk their horns in agreement, others drive past shouting "Trump power". An elderly gentleman lowers the windows of his pick-up and demonstratively lowers his thumbs, shouting obscene insults. The group ignores him.

Barbara stands on the edge of the demonstrators, the majority of whom she says are Democrats. "For a city where 80 percent vote Republican, that's a considerable number of participants," she says. Her concern is for the land: "I'm very scared. The land sale is being touted as an affordable housing measure, but it's really all about the big fish."

She reports that the local office of the BLM land authorities has already been reduced from five to two posts. "They can't work like this anymore." She believes that corporations want to use the land for sale to exploit raw materials. This is because affordable housing is often not even possible and the land is unsuitable for building houses.

Signs of protest in a deep red state: Barbara and her fellow campaigners in Pinedale. Sven Ziegler

Barbara does not feel taken seriously by Wyoming's Republican representatives in Washington. "We've been called 'silly' because we're against it. How can you say that as a representative of the people to your own people?"

Barbara's husband hosted the evening show on local radio for years. Then it suddenly ended, from one day to the next the show was canceled. "He spoke out critically against Trump and Musk in one episode," she explains. "After that, there were threats, even against the station. They threatened to cut the license fee. That's why the radio station decided to stop broadcasting."

"Many Americans are ignorant"

Barbara has been politically active for many years. "Many Americans are ignorant. They take their rights for granted. But they don't know that the constitution can be changed."

She looks into the distance and becomes serious. "I watch the development of the country with concern. It scares me. We are developing into an authoritarian country, especially under Trump. What will happen to my children? I have a disabled son. Will he be seen as useless? What will happen to him?"

She is also worried about the media landscape. "Other opinions no longer have a place in rural America. The local newspaper only has one editor. Criticism of the government or questions are no longer heard."

Barabara knows that she is in the minority, that she can only make a small difference as a Democrat in a Republican stronghold. "But," she says, waving her poster, "it's time that we people in this country were taken seriously again."