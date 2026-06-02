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Now Milli Vanilli is also canceling Trump's anniversary show continues to falter

Sven Ziegler

2.6.2026

Fabrice "Fab" Morvan from the former pop duo Milli Vanilli. (archive picture)
Fabrice "Fab" Morvan from the former pop duo Milli Vanilli. (archive picture)
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Donald Trump's planned celebration of the 250th birthday of the USA has lost another artist. Fabrice "Fab" Morvan, co-founder of the pop duo Milli Vanilli, has canceled his appearance. He explained that the event had developed differently than originally planned.

02.06.2026, 10:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Milli Vanilli co-founder Fab Morvan will not be performing at Trump's anniversary event "Freedom 250".
  • The musician explained that the event was not what he had originally agreed to do.
  • Several artists had already withdrawn their participation.
Show more

The problems surrounding Donald Trump's planned anniversary celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States continue to grow. Now Fabrice "Fab" Morvan has also canceled his participation in the "Freedom 250" concert series.

In an interview with CNN, the musician explained that he had originally agreed to take part in order to bring people together through music. His performances stood for community and solidarity. However, the event had now developed in a direction that did not meet his expectations.

"This is not what I signed up for," said Morvan.

Artists turn their backs on the event

Morvan joins a growing list of musicians who have withdrawn their participation. Several acts had previously stated that the event had been presented to them differently.

Some musicians criticized that the celebration had become too politicized. Others explained that they had only found out how closely the event was linked to Donald Trump after they had agreed to take part.

250 years of the USA. Trump's big party for America causes malice, criticism and lots of cancellations

250 years of the USATrump's big party for America causes malice, criticism and lots of cancellations

The organizers rejected such accusations and emphasized that the celebrations were designed to be non-partisan.

Trump wanted a big anniversary

The concert series is intended to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA. Several events are planned in Washington.

However, instead of patriotic festive mood, it is mainly the prominent cancellations that are currently making headlines. With the withdrawal of Morvan, the event has lost another well-known name - and the debate surrounding the event has been given new impetus.

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