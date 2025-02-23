Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi continues to have the support of the population. Bild: dpa

Donald Trump uses aggressive rhetoric to denigrate the Ukrainian president. However, even critics in Ukraine support the scolded man.

DPA dpa

No time? blue news summarizes for you Washington's support for Ukraine under President Trump seems to be dwindling.

A few days ago, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president was a dictator who had started a war against Russia.

After an initial shock, the Ukrainian population clearly backed President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Show more

A few days before the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the people there are as depressed and tense as they were just before the war began. However, it is no longer just the long-standing enemy that is causing them concern. The new threat comes from the once most reliable ally, the USA. Washington's support seems to be dwindling since US President Donald Trump has been promising an end to the war while simultaneously echoing the propaganda of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

A few days ago, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president was a dictator who had started the war against Russia. After an initial shock, the Ukrainian population clearly backed President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The latter publicly accused Trump of spreading Russian disinformation.

"Yes, he's not a perfect president, but he's not a dictator," says 25-year-old Katerina Karausch from Kiev, defending her head of state. Like many of her compatriots, she finds it difficult to understand Trump's rapprochement with Russia, which represents a drastic U-turn in US foreign policy. "It feels like the whole world is against us," says Karausch.

Against all odds, Ukraine - with massive military support from the US - has managed to prevent a Russian victory, even though around a fifth of the country is now under Russian control. However, after three years of war, both the civilian population and the armed forces are exhausted. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or injured, tens of thousands are missing and millions have fled abroad.

In recent days, the mood has become even gloomier in light of Trump's statements. Added to this were reports of US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia about a possible ceasefire without input from Ukraine. At this point, even some of Zelenskyi's harshest critics in his own country began to defend him. "We may have different opinions about Zelenskyi, but only Ukrainian citizens have the right to judge his support," says MP Yaroslav Shelesniak from the opposition party Holos. "And also to criticize him publicly, because after all, he is our elected leader."

Trump's harsh words towards Zelensky were met with criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans in the US Congress. Both parties are behind the billions in military aid to defend Ukraine against Russia. However, Vice President J.D. Vance admonished Selensky after his public warning to Trump not to fall for Russian disinformation. On Thursday, growing tensions led to the cancellation of a press conference scheduled after talks between Zelensky and Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg about ending the war.

According to a survey published on Wednesday by the International Institute of Sociology in Kiev, 57 percent of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyi. The survey was conducted from February 4 to 9 among 1,000 participants, i.e. before Trump started trashing his Ukrainian colleague. "We have a president we support. We are united during the war," says 52-year-old Larissa from Kharkiv in the north-east of the country, who does not want to give her surname for security reasons.

The political rift with the USA comes at a time when the numerically and militarily weakened Ukrainian troops are finding it increasingly difficult to halt the slow but steady Russian advance. However, there is no panic or resignation at the front, as some soldiers there say. "Even if we don't get enough weapons or funding is cut, that doesn't change our duty to fight," says one Ukrainian officer. "When we run out of grenades, we resort to guns. When we run out of guns, we resort to shovels."

On Wednesday, Trump repeated a familiar Putin demand, claiming that Zelenskyi, whose term expired last year, must hold elections. But the idea hardly catches on in Ukraine - even opposition politicians recognize Zelenskyi's right to postpone elections in times of war. "There is no need for elections at the moment, because they should only take place once we know the framework conditions of a peace agreement with Russia," says MP Volodymyr Ariev from the opposition European Solidarity party. "Holding elections now would only benefit the Kremlin, further divide Ukrainians and install a new president who could sign a pro-Moscow deal."

One of Zelensky's advisors, Mikhailo Podolyak, gave another reason for not holding elections before the end of the war: Russia could try to interfere in the already challenging election process. It could be difficult for several million displaced persons abroad to participate - not to mention the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied territories, for whom voting would be virtually impossible. Around 800,000 people are also currently serving in the armed forces and would find it difficult to take part in an election without weakening the military.

"Holding elections before a peace agreement with security guarantees is signed would be disastrous for Ukraine," says economics professor Valery Pekar from Kiev. "The US and Russia are now united in promoting the idea of 'elections first, then peace' - which is the quickest and cheapest way to bring Ukraine down."