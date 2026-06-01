Bread and circuses: Donald Trump presents a picture on May 6 of the arena where the fight is to take place in front of the White House on June 14. Picture: Keystone

This summer, the USA will be 250 years old - and Donald Trump will also be celebrating his 80th birthday: some festivities have been announced in Washington, but there is already trouble. It's all about artists backing out, expensive hats and legal brawls.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On July 4, 1776, the USA will be 250 years old. Celebrations will take place in Washington from June 25 to July 10. But there are three problems.

The White House has announced the musical line-up, but three artists have canceled their participation.

Trump Store launches expensive cap for the anniversary: the president's store sells a Little Red Riding Hood for a measly 55 dollars.

The full-contact fight is causing a stir: On Trump's birthday on June 14, a UFC arena in front of the White House will be the place to be. Not everyone likes that. Show more

On July 4, 1776, 13 American colonies declared their secession from the British Empire - the rest is history: year after year, Uncle Sam celebrates his Independence Day on that date.

This year's anniversary is of course to be celebrated in style: Under the motto "Freedom 250", a "Great American State Fair" is planned between June 25 and July 10 with lots of events on the National Mall in Washington and at the White House.

But even before the big event gets underway, the problems are already starting, as the following 3 points show.

White House publishes line-up - artists cancel in droves

Concerts are scheduled to take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays on the National Mall during the period in question. The line-up was announced on May 27 - and it takes us back to the 90s. Vanilla Ice, for example, is set to perform ...

... C+C Musik Factory will be belting out their 1990 hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" and ...

... Milli Vanilli have also announced a performance. However, after the death of Rob Pilatus in 1998, only Frenchman Fab Morvan is left to play on June 26. "I'm here to entertain and unite people, not to divide them", "Rolling Stone" quotes him as saying.

But no more "Girl You Know It's True": Following the announcement of the line-up, there are also some artists who deny their participation. Such as Young MC, who stormed the charts in 1989 with "Bust a Move".

He had informed his agent that he would not be taking part: "I hope to perform in [Washington] D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged," the 59-year-old London native wrote on Facebook.

The Commodores are also distancing themselves from the event: "Our music has always been our voice and we have chosen not to align ourselves with any political party," the soul band writes on X. "We are committed to the betterment of all Americans."

Country singer Martina McBride's sound and songs such as "Independence Day" would be an ideal fit for the 250th anniversary celebrations, but this musician is also backing out.

"I asked a lot of questions and was assured that it was a non-partisan event to celebrate all 50 states," she says, explaining her decision to cancel on X. "Yesterday things changed and what we were told is not in fact what is happening."

#Zurich we cry just a little, when we think of letting go! It was an #amazing party, and we can wait to comeback ! 🫶🏽 The Club Can’t Handle Me Tour continues…🎥🔥🔥#switzerland #party #tour pic.twitter.com/ob15U3rIiG — FLO RIDA (@official_flo) May 26, 2026

After all: Flo Rida, who was still performing in Zurich on May 25, confirmed his participation in the USA party.

Trump Store launches expensive cap for the anniversary

Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting in the White House on May 27 under the eyes of the assembled press. Red caps were clearly visible in front of every seat: The caps were a gift to his ministers.

What luck: All ministers can look forward to a red cap on May 27. Picture: Keystone

This is the "USA 250 Anniversary Hat", which is sold exclusively in the Trump Store. The US flag is emblazoned on the left and "45 - 47" on the right - because Trump is the 45th and 47th president of the country. On the front is a potpourri of Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Bell and the flag with the bald eagle.

The cap is "a bold homage to 250 years of American pride", it says. "It's for everyone who carries the spirit of red, white and blue wherever they go. Whether you're celebrating the milestone or wearing it year-round: It's a bold expression of freedom, unity and unmistakable American pride."

By comparison, the iconic New York Yankees cap costs only half as much as Trump's anniversary cap in this country. Screenshot: TrumpStore.com

Pride has its price: Trump is asking 55 dollars on his commercial platform for the cap he is promoting in the White House. It is just one of at least 621 products that the president sells.

The full-contact fight is a talking point

Other events such as an IndyCar race around the National Mall are planned for the big birthday bash. A 33-metre-high Ferris wheel will provide an overview.

But things will really get down to business on June 14, when the "most historic sporting event of all time" takes place: a UFC fight in a specially built arena behind the White House that can hold 5,000 people. However, the plan has been met with fierce criticism on social media: Republican ex-congressman Adam Kinzinger calls it a "disgrace".

The UFC fight on the White House lawn is a disgrace. History will remember this being an extreme low for our nation, among many other lows we keep bumping up against — Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 27. Mai 2026 um 00:00

Even the right-wing podcaster Joe Rogan expresses doubts. He has practical concerns: "I don't like the idea of fighting outside at all. There are too many problems with it," he says on his show. In June, it could be over 37 degrees in the capital.

🚨Joe Rogan does not like the fact that the UFC White House event is outside and says there could be many problems surrounding the event 😬



"I don't like the idea of fighting outside at all. There are too many problems with it.



In June, in DC, we looked it up last year — the… pic.twitter.com/IsNZokcZeZ — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 27, 2026

"I just don't think you should have a world championship fight in an uncontrolled environment. It should take place in an air-conditioned arena," says the 58-year-old and warns: "Imagine someone losing a fight because it's too hot outside."

If they can do all this outside, then why does he need a taxpayer-funded ballroom? https://t.co/SWMw1CvDim — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 26, 2026

What upsets some social media commentators is that the fighting arena should be open. "If they can do it all outside, why does he need a taxpayer-funded ballroom?" asks the Lincoln Project, which is backed by Republicans critical of Trump. Others are tooting the same horn:

"If only there was a fully-operational new ballroom in the East Wing - then Trump could host a truly secure reception after attending his...



[checks notes]



...open-air MMA event on the White House lawn." pic.twitter.com/MZdG6ecklF — Mark Ramos (@MRMark5) May 26, 2026

If this 50,000 seater MMA fight arena can be outside and the spectacle be outside, and they sit outside - why do we need a ballroom. Can't they have their parties outside? The country could save a billion dollars. — G. Robertson (@Robertson1221) May 26, 2026

Please do not repost this. We have enough problems without letting our enemies know that 105,000 Trumpsters will be at the UFC at the White House on Sunday, June 14, 2026.



[image or embed] — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 01:20

Last but not least, the fight is taking place on Trump's 80th birthday, which makes the whole thing even more impossible, says this Bluesky user:

hard to find a way to make "UFC event on the White House lawn" more embarrassing but "it's a birthday party for the President" somehow does it



[image or embed] — Rodger Sherman (@rodger.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 18:07

"Mad Max sends its regards:

Times are changing: