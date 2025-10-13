Shortly before his arrival in the Middle East, Donald Trump surprises with unusually personal statements about his ideas of the afterlife - and his doubts about his own place in heaven.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump expresses doubts about his heavenly destiny.

However, he emphasized that he has improved the lives of many people and joked that he could already be "in heaven".

On Monday, Trump will attend several appointments in the Middle East. Show more

On Monday morning, US President Donald Trump is expected in Israel, where he will meet with hostage relatives, give a speech in the Israeli parliament and then travel on to the Middle East peace ceremony in Egypt. On the way, he answered questions from journalists on board Air Force One.

Trump attracted attention with statements about his expectations of life after death. In a video circulating on X, Trump says: "I don't believe that anything will take me to heaven. Okay, I really don't believe that. I think maybe I'm not destined for heaven."

🚨 JUST IN: The moment President Trump says he doesn't think he can get into heaven



"I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm… pic.twitter.com/WfA7O3rjdH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

"Maybe I'm in heaven right now"

The background to this is an earlier statement made by Trump in the summer, in which the 79-year-old said that his role in the negotiation process with Russia and Ukraine could pave his way to heaven.

Trump did not elaborate on why he is skeptical about his chances of going to heaven. Instead, he said: "I may be in heaven right now while we're flying in Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to make it to heaven. But I have improved the lives of many people."