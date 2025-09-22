Tom Homan organizes the deportation of migrants for Donald Trump - and allegedly took a bribe last year. KEYSTONE

Tom Homan enforces Trump's migration policy with a heavy hand. Before he was in office, he was targeted by the FBI on suspicion of corruption - and was filmed handing over money. The current government has dropped the case.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucrative government contracts for cash: The FBI investigated Trump's top deporter Tom Homan last year.

The "Border Czar" allegedly pocketed 50,000 US dollars from undercover agents on camera in September.

The investigation against him has now been dropped. The White House speaks of baseless, politically motivated accusations. Show more

50,000 US dollars, packed in a bag from a fast food chain, secretly handed over: Sounds like an eye thriller, but it really happened - and one of Donald Trump's top confidants is at the center of it. As reported by the Washington Post, among others, undercover FBI investigators offered Trump's current Border Patrol agent Tom Homan one million dollars in September 2024. He is said to have accepted 50,000, filmed by a camera: Cash, in a bag.

Tom Homan has been responsible for border security in the USA since the start of Donald Trump's second term in office. Trump called him his "Border Czar" (German: "Grenz-Zar"). At the time the money was handed over, Homan was already being discussed for a top post in the areas of immigration and deportation should Trump win the election. The former police officer had already cracked down on the borders during Trump's first term in office (and previously under Barack Obama).

The case came to light when the FBI conducted an undercover investigation into another matter last year. The CEO of a company specializing in deportations had offered FBI agents to pay Homan one million US dollars if he helped him obtain lucrative government contracts. The undercover investigators then initiated the handover of the 50,000 US dollars, investigative journalists from "MSNBC" found out. They cite anonymous sources and a government document in which the case is on file.

Trump administration closes investigation

Following the handover of the money, the US Department of Justice initiated investigations into Homan for bribery in the final months of the Biden administration, but these were discontinued after the change in the White House.

Officially, the authorities are now saying that they have doubts as to whether Tom Homan can be proven to have committed any misconduct at all in court. After all, Homan did not hold any official government office at the time of the covert operation.

According to the White House, the investigations against Homan were "politically motivated". Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the investigation was "another example of the Justice Department under Biden using its resources to target allies of President Trump instead of going after real criminals and the millions of illegal immigrants who have flooded our country."