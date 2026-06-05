US President Donald Trump has thrown plans for the deployment of soldiers in Europe overboard. The back and forth could not only cost a lot of money but, according to experts, also damage the morale of military personnel.

US soldiers from the 82nd US Airborne Division arrive at the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszow in Poland.

No soldiers to Poland after all? Trump's change of course on troop deployments could be expensive

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump is causing chaos with his changes of course regarding the deployment of troops in Europe.

The military is also still waiting for details from the Pentagon on how Trump's order to send 5,000 soldiers to Poland will be complied with.

The announced withdrawal of soldiers from Germany has also not been finally clarified.

The US military is waiting for clarity following repeated changes of course by President Donald Trump regarding the deployment of troops in Europe.

NATO allies were taken aback in May when Trump announced that he would send 5,000 US soldiers to Poland, only weeks after he had ordered the same number of soldiers to be withdrawn from Europe. The background to this was a dispute with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war.

Two weeks ago, Trump had announced on social media that he was sending soldiers to Poland. On the same day, the Pentagon officially canceled the deployment of soldiers there, according to military circles. At the time, the equipment for the unit in question was already on its way - the shipment cost the military 32 million dollars, according to the U.S. Transportation Command, the military authority responsible for the relocation of US soldiers and equipment worldwide.

The abrupt changes meant that the military would have to take retroactive steps to comply with Trump's recent announcement, a source said.

Chaos over troop deployment in Poland

The deployment of 4,000 soldiers from a unit in Texas to Poland had been canceled in an announcement to the military at the beginning of May. The European allies only found out about this in the middle of the month. Some of the soldiers concerned were only asked not to fly to Poland shortly before their planned trip. Others who had already been sent forward - around 1,000 - are still waiting for confirmation that they will be sent back, according to military sources.

The military is also still waiting for details from the Pentagon on how Trump's order to send 5,000 soldiers to Poland will be complied with, it was said. There is an assumption that these soldiers will come from units already in Europe and not from the USA.

The U.S. Transportation Command had chartered a ship to bring the equipment of the unit from Texas to Poland and to bring the equipment of a unit leaving there back to the USA. Transportation costs for the team coming to Poland reportedly amounted to $32 million.

One source said the unplanned relocation of personnel and equipment away from Europe was most likely not something the U.S. Department of Defense had budgeted for and would likely mean additional expenses.

The Department of Defense did not initially respond to questions about the cost of the change of course.

Withdrawal of soldiers from Germany would be more costly

When Trump first threatened to pull 5,000 soldiers out of Europe, Pentagon officials suggested withdrawing a regiment permanently stationed in Germany, according to Pentagon sources. Instead, it was decided to cancel the rotation of the unit to Poland.

The withdrawal of soldiers from Germany could cost several billion dollars because there is no designated place in the US to house these military personnel and their families, said former senior Pentagon official Joe Costa, who now heads a program at the Atlantic Council think tank.

"The other option is basically to disband the unit," he said. Moving equipment and military personnel to different locations would mean significant costs in terms of soldier readiness, Costa said.

Canceling a deployment or putting it on hold can also hurt the morale of servicemen and women and their families because they prepare months or years in advance, said former Atlantic Council military adviser John Deni. "That's often the last thing you want to do to military families."