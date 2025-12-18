Susie Wiles doesn't really like to be in the spotlight, but now Donald Trump's chief of staff is making headlines with a newspaper article in which she speaks unusually openly about White House policy and its protagonists.

Susie Wiles has been involved in politics for decades: the 68-year-old has managed various Republican election campaigns and helped ensure that Donald Trump won a second term in office at the ballot box.

Wiles also knows a thing or two about public relations: She has lobbied for tobacco companies and mining companies, but does not like being in the spotlight herself. She is the first woman to become Chief of Staff in the White House - she is the first person Trump has nominated for a post.

The woman is held in high regard by the US President. "Susie Trump, do you know Susie Trump?" the 79-year-old asked the audience at an event on December 10. "Also known as Susie Wiles: she's the great Chief of Staff." He had her to thank for his election victory in 2024.

And now Wiles drops a bombshell in "Vanity Fair": In a long article in the magazine, for which she has regularly given interviews to the journalist over the past year, the Republican comments on many of her colleagues, but also on her boss's policies. The US media describe her statements as candid, i.e. open, honest and undisguised. Why? Read for yourself.

Wiles on Trump

Wiles says of herself that she is "a little expert on big personalities": She attests that Donald Trump has the "personality of an alcoholic". Why, when the man is a teetotaller? Her boss "works from the perspective that there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing."

Susie Wiles in February with her boss in the White House. KEYSTONE

Trump then told the New York Post:"I've said this about myself many times: it's a very poignant personality." He has a "poignant and addictive personality". And Susie Wiles remains "fantastic" for him.

Wiles on the "playboys" Trump and Epstein

Susie Wiles confirms that the US president appears in the documents about the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. "We know he's in the file. And he's not in the file because he's doing something bad."

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands as statues: an art installation called "Best Friends Forever" in Wahington D.C. in October.

She explains: Trump "was on [Epstein's] plane. [...] He's on the passenger list. They were kind of young, single, whatever - I know it's an outdated word, but kind of young, single playboys together."

Wiles on Vance

JD Vance "has been a believer in conspiracy theories for a decade," Wiles says of the vice president. He used to oppose Trump, as did US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but there is a difference between the two.

"Marco was not the kind of person who would violate his principles. He just wouldn't do it," she says of the Secretary of State. The change in Vance "came when he ran for the Senate. And I think his conversion was a little bit more of a political one."

JD Vance on Susie Wiles’ Vanity Fair interview, where she is quoted as calling him “a conspiracy theorist for a decade”: “I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true.”



[image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 16. Dezember 2025 um 18:40

Vance comments on Wiles' statements, "Sometimes I'm a believer in conspiracy theories, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true."

Wiles on Bondi

According to Wiles, Justice Minister Pam Bondi underestimated how much the release of the Epstein files was in demand by many: "I think she completely failed to realize that this was the target group that was interested in it".

Pam Bondi in February: The Epstein client list is sitting on my desk right now to review.



Pam Bondi today: There is no Epstein client list and no "further disclosure" of Epstein-related material "would be appropriate or warranted." pic.twitter.com/ClD7a7C8GT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 7, 2025

Initially, the Minister of Justice did not deliver - later she promised more than was possible: "First she gave them folders full of nothing. And then she said that the witness list or the client list was on her desk. There is no client list, and it certainly wasn't on her desk."

Wiles on Russ Vought

Russell Vought is one of the architects of Project 2025 and ruler of the Office of Management and Budget, which oversees federal programs and reports directly to the president. For Wiles, Vought is an "absolute right-wing fanatic".

Wiles on Elon Musk

"He's an avowed ketamine user. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the [office] during the day. He's a weird, weirdo, as geniuses go, I guess. You know, it's not helpful, but he's his own personality."

"Oddball": Elon Musk with Wiles in Washington in March. KEYSTONE

Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple addresses Wiles on a Musk re-post about public employees participating in murder under Hitler and Stalin. "I think that was when he was microdosing [ketamine]," she says.

Wiles on the end of USAID

Wiles was "initially horrified" by the end of the development agency USAID: "[Musk] decided it was better to close the agency, fire everyone, shut them out and then rebuild. I wouldn't do it that way."

Wiles about Bill Clinton

Trump fibbed when he said that former President Bill Clinton had visited Jeffrey Epstein's island. "There is no evidence of that," says Wiles. Nothing else incriminating about the Democrat can be found either. "The president was wrong about that."

No visit to the pedophile island: Bill Clinton (center) with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (right). KEYSTONE

Wiles on tariffs

"There was a lot of disagreement about whether they were a good idea," Wiles recalls of the introduction of the tariffs in April, which Trump pushed for: "We told Donald Trump: 'Hey, let's not talk about tariffs today. Let's wait until the team agrees and then we'll do it'." The effect was apparently less positive than expected: "It was more painful than expected," said Wiles.

Wiles on Venezuela

Wiles confirms that the White House is seeking a regime change in Venezuela: Trump "wants to keep blowing up boats until Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro gives up," his chief of staff knows.

Angry reactions

The reactions to the Vanity Fair piece are furious. "We should give fewer interviews to the mainstream media," says JD Vance. Trump says he doesn't even read the magazine - and Susie Wiles herself speaks out on X after a long social media absence.

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

For her, the story was a "disingenuously worded inflammatory article" that also went against "the best president in history". Her statements had been taken out of context. Trump had achieved more in eleven months than others in eight years.

.@PressSec: President Trump "has been able to accomplish so much because of his leadership and his tenacity, but also because of @SusieWiles's leadership and her ability to effectuate his agenda." pic.twitter.com/aj99GuWq26 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 16, 2025

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, complains that the author of the article is biased: He had omitted important statements. "Probably because it doesn't support the false narrative of chaos and confusion." Wiles is - in a positive sense - "unbelievable".

It is unclear how the statements came about. CNN speculates that she did not know who she was talking to - or that she thought she would not be quoted.