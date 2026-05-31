Trump doesn't seem to care about the economic situation of his voters. (archive image) Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Many American voters are suffering from the economic situation. The president hardly seems to care months before the mid-term elections. Within his own party, he continues to put up candidates who are characterized above all by their loyalty to him.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump has the Republicans completely under control.

But his voters are becoming increasingly disgruntled about his economic policy and the Iran war.

But Trump does not seem to take the financial concerns of his fellow countrymen very seriously. Show more

The current US Republican primaries could give the impression that Donald Trump is on a winning streak. Most recently, his favorite Ken Paxton won in Texas against Senator John Cornyn. Above all, the result shows that the Republicans are firmly in the hands of the President. However, this could become a problem for the party in the fall. Because then the candidates will have to face a broader electorate that is increasingly dissatisfied.

Trump's zigzag course in economic policy and the consequences of the ongoing war with Iran are now causing many Americans a great deal of concern. However, the billionaire in the White House does not seem to take the financial concerns of his fellow countrymen very seriously. On the contrary: time and time again, he almost snubs them with condescending remarks - as if people had simply invented their financial worries.

Campaign strategists within the Republican Party also regard this approach as questionable. "It's going to be a tough fall unless things change dramatically," admits Trump adviser David Urban. However, he emphasizes that the president cannot rush to end the Iran war just to make the oil price fall again. "You don't want to give the Iranians a victory just because of the midterm elections."

Trump promises special campaign support

Paxton, who is now running for Cornyn's seat in the Senate, is a controversial politician. There are also fears within the party that he will be highly vulnerable as a candidate. After Paxton's primary victory over long-time Senator Cornyn on Tuesday evening, Trump nevertheless appeared unimpressed by any doubts. "I'm going to have some beautiful, big, glorious rallies for Ken. Texas, it'll be fun!" he wrote on social media - an announcement that could also be taken to mean that Trump is well aware that Paxton will need additional support to win the race for the Republicans.

The cost of living has risen in the USA. However, the President has repeatedly dismissed Americans' concerns in this regard as false reports. According to him, the additional costs for fuel - prices have risen by more than 50 percent since the start of the Iran war - are just "peanuts". At the same time, he has emphasized that in the negotiations with Tehran he is not taking the Americans' personal finances into account in the slightest, but is concentrating solely on slowing down the Iranian nuclear programme.

At the same time, Trump is pressuring Congress to provide one billion dollars (around 860 million euros) for a new ballroom in the White House. He is also demanding 1.8 billion dollars to set up a compensation fund for alleged victims of the justice system. Parts of this sum could also go to people involved in the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Democrats could benefit

Against this backdrop, it is likely to be more difficult for many Republicans hoping to win seats in the Senate or House of Representatives in the mid-term elections in November to convince voters. You retain a majority in both chambers of Congress if you have "a message" - if you "deal with the issues that voters are obviously complaining about", says Republican campaign strategist and Trump critic Rick Tyler. "The administration has completely failed to do that."

For the Democrats, of course, this is an opportunity. In the House of Representatives, the Republicans had a majority of 220 to 215 seats at the beginning of Trump's second term. Although Trump was able to push through some favorable redistricting for his party, the Democrats are confident that they will be able to take over the majority in this chamber in the fall.

In the Senate, the Republicans' current majority of 53 to 47 is somewhat more secure. However, the race is also wide open in this chamber. And some Republicans accuse the President of damaging his own party by supporting candidates like Paxton. The Attorney General of the state of Texas, who is known for a securities fraud scandal and revelations of marital infidelity, among other things, will probably have to do some convincing with some voters in order to prevail against the Democratic candidate James Talarico.

Frustration in the Republican ranks

Democratic campaign strategist Viet Shelton says that Trump's recent focus on redistricting is also ultimately a sign that the Republicans have understood how great the danger is. "They have given up trying to win over voters in a fair and honest way. Instead, they have resorted to manipulating the midterm elections through illegal gerrymandering and voter suppression."

Frustration is growing among Republicans - even if this has so far mostly only been expressed behind closed doors. Not only is the lack of focus on the economic situation in the USA being criticized, but also a lack of transparency with regard to the planned use of campaign funds, which have been amply filled despite everything. The lobby group Maga Inc. alone had more than 356 million dollars at the end of April. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the president's strategy and his confidence with regard to the midterm elections.

"The president has chosen to aggressively support candidates who he believes are the best champions of his agenda and who have been loyal to him," said Chip Lake, a longtime Republican campaign strategist. "And in today's environment, it's difficult, if not impossible, to win a primary when the president is working against you."