Trump promises peace, but how realistic is the implementation of his ambitious plan? The first meeting of the controversial peace council is eagerly awaited this Thursday in Washington.

No time? blue News summarizes for you This Thursday, US President Donald Trump will hold the first meeting of his Board of Peace, which was founded at the WEF in Davos.

Trump founded the board at the World Economic Forum in Davos and chairs it himself.

At its core, the Board of Peace is intended to resolve global conflicts.

Contrary to initial expectations, it is therefore not a body dedicated exclusively to monitoring the pacification of the Gaza Strip.

Critics accuse him of wanting to create a new UN with this body. Show more

US President Donald Trump caught the world's attention with the announcement of his peace council. One month after its foundation, the controversial body is now meeting for its first session in the US capital Washington (09:00 local time, 15:00 CET). Some facts at a glance.

What is Trump's Peace Council supposed to achieve?

Trump founded the council at the World Economic Forum in Davos and chairs it himself. The core aim of the Peace Council is to resolve global conflicts. Contrary to initial expectations, it is therefore not a body dedicated exclusively to monitoring the pacification of the Gaza Strip.

The Council's charter goes further: the body is designed to become active in other conflicts around the world in future and to promote peace. Critics therefore accuse Trump of wanting to establish a parallel organization to the UN - and at the same time not paying enough attention to the Gaza Strip.

However, today's first meeting of the Council is expected to focus on further developments in the coastal strip, which has been largely destroyed by war. Trump has already announced that he intends to present a billion-euro package of humanitarian and reconstruction aid for the Gaza Strip.

He also wants to comment on the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is to ensure order in the Gaza Strip. The Peace Council is to set up this force - its exact composition is still unclear. Several predominantly Muslim countries have signaled their willingness to provide soldiers - but so far only Indonesia has announced anything concrete. The Southeast Asian country has held out the prospect of deploying 5,000 to 8,000 soldiers.

What is the current situation in Gaza?

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in the Gaza Strip since October 10. As stipulated in Trump's 20-point plan, all hostages - living and dead - who were still being held in the Gaza Strip have been transferred. The Israeli army has withdrawn from around half of the Gaza Strip, to the so-called "yellow line".

Most recently, the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt was also opened for the movement of people in both directions - although this remains severely restricted. Humanitarian aid is still only being brought into the coastal strip via Israeli border crossings.

What are the main obstacles in Gaza?

Since the beginning of the ceasefire, the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas has largely succeeded in re-establishing its rule in the area it still controls. It continues to reject the disarmament envisaged in Trump's plan. So far, none of the candidates for the international stabilization force have declared their willingness to take over the disarmament of Hamas.

According to media reports, Israeli Cabinet Secretary Jossi Fuchs said on Monday that Hamas had been given a deadline of around two months to lay down its weapons. This would be done in coordination with the Americans. If Hamas does not disarm voluntarily, Israel will have to "do the job".

As long as Hamas retains its weapons, the urgently needed reconstruction of the coastal strip cannot be expected to begin. The Peace Council is to oversee this. It is responsible for the interim administration of Palestinian experts.

The Israeli ex-military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman said that the Peace Council was facing an "enormous test". In addition to the disarmament of Hamas, the question of when the Palestinian interim administration could begin its work was crucial. It must also be seen whether it is possible to station Palestinian forces of order in the Hamas-controlled zone. "These are the three central touchstones that we will see in the coming days or weeks," said Hayman, who is head of the INSS think tank.

Which countries are represented on the Peace Council?

The Peace Council currently has around two dozen members, including Hungary, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and even Belarus. The country ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko is a member of the board, although it is under US and European sanctions for its support of the Russian war against Ukraine. However, significantly more countries were invited to join: at least 60 countries are said to have been invited. It was noticeable at the founding in Davos that some of the first signatories reacted authoritatively.

Many European countries refused to participate. Against this backdrop, the Hungarian head of government Viktor Orban stands out as a dissenter. He is considered a close ally of Trump and announced his participation in the first meeting of the Peace Council a few days ago.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly announced that representatives from more than 40 countries are expected to attend the meeting. The meeting is to take place at the recently renamed Donald J. Trump Peace Institute in Washington. According to US government sources, speakers expected alongside Trump include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to media reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be there himself, but will be represented by Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. British ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair will also be attending, as the former prime minister's institute announced at the request of the German Press Agency. The UK is not a member of the Peace Council. However, Trump had appointed Blair to a committee tasked with implementing the goals of the Peace Council in the Gaza Strip.

And what about Switzerland?

Switzerland has also received an invitation, but has yet to reply. On Tuesday (17.2.), the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council (FAC-N) dealt with a motion by SP politician Fabian Molina. He demanded that the Federal Council explicitly rule out Switzerland's accession. The committee rejected the request by 16 votes to 9 with one abstention, wrote Watson.ch.

And Germany?

Like many other European countries, Germany rejects participation in the Peace Council because it is seen as a competitor to the United Nations, which Trump has criticized. However, Germany will nevertheless participate in the first meeting of the body at a senior official level, as was announced in Berlin by the Federal Foreign Office. It was expected that Christian Buck, Head of Political Division 3 of the German Foreign Ministry, who is also responsible for the Gaza Strip, will be present at the meeting.