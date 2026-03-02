The extension to the White House was officially announced in July 2025 Bild: IMAGO/NurPhoto/Andrew Layden

In the summer of 2025, Donald Trump announced the construction of a ballroom in the White House. The extension is considered a prestige project for the US President. blue News reveals the current status of the project.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump wants to have a large ballroom built on the grounds of the White House.

The project was announced in the summer of 2025 and the first demolition work began in the fall.

Recently, one of two required commissions gave the green light for the construction. Trump had previously dismissed the members of the commission and replaced them with his own loyalists.

There is a lawsuit against the project. Show more

In the official announcement, Donald Trump once again portrayed himself as a savior: "For 100 years, presidents, governments and White House staff have longed for a venue on the grounds that can accommodate significantly more guests than is currently permitted," it says.

It continues: "President Donald J. Trump is committed to solving this problem for future administrations and the American people." The solution to the "problem": the construction of a 90,000 square meter venue that can accommodate a total of 650 people - a significantly higher number compared to the 200 seats offered by the East Room in the White House.

The "White House Ballroom" is to be built separately from the main building on the presidential estate, but will continue its aesthetic style. According to the official announcement, it will cost around 200 million US dollars.

Amazon, Google and co. make donations

According to Trump, the construction is to be financed entirely by private donors. Apple, Amazon, Google and Meta, among others, are said to have given money.

Chief architect James McCrery was also on fire: "In the modern era, presidents hosting big events in the White House have always run into problems because it hasn't been touched since President Harry Truman." (Editor's note: Truman was US President from 1945 to 1953).

McCrery was "honored that President Trump entrusted me with this beautiful and necessary renovation of the people's home." But McCrery's involvement in the project lasted less than six months.

Trump was not quick enough

In December, it became known that Trump had fired McCrery. According to the Washington Post, the project was progressing too slowly for Trump's liking. In addition, Trump's idea to increase the size of the ballroom even more than originally announced is said to have met with little approval from the architect.

The most-detailed renderings yet of President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project were briefly made available Friday, showing the massive scale of the planned 89,000-square-foot space.



See the full images: https://t.co/oEwuM7M0LM pic.twitter.com/WPSgSqqotp — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2026

Instead, Shalom Baranes became the new chief architect, with McCreary remaining on board as a consultant for Baranes' company. Shalom will now "build what will be the largest addition to the White House since the Oval Office".

The former East Wing of the White House was demolished back in October to make way for the new ballroom. At that time, there were no plans at all. There were then delays - and at least one of them was caused by Trump: the Commission for Fine Arts has to give its approval to such a building project - in accordance with aesthetic guidelines.

Commission members replaced

The problem: at the end of October, Trump fired the six remaining members of the commission after the chairman, architect Billi Tsien, had already resigned in order to avoid his dismissal.

It is actually unusual for presidents to proactively replace members of the commission, but the precedent was not set by Trump, but by his predecessor: in 2021, Joe Biden called on four commission members who had been appointed by Trump during his first term of office to hand in their resignations. Rather than seeking revenge, Trump was probably more interested in appointing sympathizers who would also wave through his plans.

This may have been successful, but it took a long time: it was only on Friday, almost four months after the hasty demolition of the East Wing, that the commission was sufficiently well-positioned to make a decision regarding the aesthetic assessment of the building plans. This was positive. The ballroom project has thus cleared another important hurdle.

Last hurdle still to be overcome

However, it was not the last one. The urban planning commission responsible for the capital also still has to signal its approval. Six of the twelve members of the committee have been appointed by Trump, two others sit for the Republicans in the US Congress.

The National Endowment for Historic Preservation also wants to have a say. It has filed a lawsuit at federal level. "No president is allowed to demolish parts of the White House without any inspections - not President Trump, not President Biden or anyone else," the lawsuit states.

It continues: "No president is permitted to build a ballroom on public property without giving the public a chance to have its say." The court proceedings are still ongoing.