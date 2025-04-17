Donald Trump is very healthy according to his doctor's report. Image: Keystone

The White House publishes the first health report on Donald Trump since 2020. What it says, what stands out - and what experts say about it.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has once again published a report on his medical condition. It reads like a hymn of praise.

The report also mentions trivialities such as his "regular golf victories".

Barack Obama's medical reports did not always tell the truth either. Show more

At the beginning of the week, the White House made the public sit up and take notice: For the first time since 2020, an official health report on President Donald Trump was published.

The document was written by medical doctor Sean Barbabella - and it almost reads like a small hymn of praise for the 78-year-old's state of health.

Good news for Trump: he is fit as a fiddle - at least according to the report. The medical report attests to his excellent health - both cognitively and physically.

This is probably also the reason why Donald Trump agreed to its publication. The wording is so benevolent that even his golf game is mentioned - as if regular putting was part of a therapeutic exercise program. In previous years, Trump refused to publish the report.

blue News sorts out what you need to know about the report.

How healthy is Donald Trump?

This is not an AI-generated image: Donald Trump had his picture taken in a McDonald's during the election campaign. Image: Doug Mills/The New York Times Pool via AP/dpa

According to the report, Donald Trump is in "excellent physical and mental health". He is "fully fit to serve as commander-in-chief" - meaning he is still ready for the political stage even at an advanced age.

The measured values also read solidly: pulse 62, blood pressure 128/74, oxygen saturation at 99 percent. Heart, lungs, neurological functions? All "completely normal", as it says several times.

His weight is given as 101 kilograms with a height of 1.91 meters - this results in a body mass index of 27.7, which is medically considered overweight. Nevertheless, for a self-confessed fast food fan with a penchant for ice cream, cola and burgers, the result is almost surprisingly positive.

What stood out in the report?

When playing golf, Trump doesn't make laws, he soaks up the sun. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Despite a number of known pre-existing conditions - including hay fever, skin problems, elevated cholesterol levels and bowel disease - the report sounds like an advertising brochure for Trump's health.

It also mentions that his vision and hearing are fully intact - although he has struggled to understand questions at press conferences in the past.

Instead of medical depth, it is emphasized elsewhere how active Trump is: numerous meetings, public appearances, press events - and of course: golf. Particularly striking is the reference to the fact that he "regularly wins golf tournaments" - a detail that seems rather unusual in a medical report.

The reference is probably more about image than health. After all: out of 87 days in office, he spent 23 on the golf course, as the "Trump Golf Tracker" notes.

What do experts think of the report?

Kavita Patel, medical expert at MSNBC and former health advisor in the White House under Barack Obama, was surprised - less by the state of health than by the language style of the report.

The frequent use of the term "normal" is atypical for serious medical reports, said Patel: "I rarely use the word 'normal' - it's not a scientific term."

The reference to sporting success also seemed out of place to her: That doesn't usually belong in a medical report, Patel continued.

The tone on Fox News was completely different: medical analyst Marc Siegel was almost gushing with enthusiasm. Trump's appearance was "youthful" and "vital". "Anyone who knows him knows he's a winner at golf."

How were the previous reports on Obama?

The annual reports on Barack Obama were more sober. In 2014 , the report mentioned that Obama "continues to emphasize a healthy lifestyle", does not smoke and drinks alcohol "only occasionally and in moderation".

In retrospect, this turned out to be a falsehood: Obama wasn't exactly a chain smoker, but he did smoke often. And also occasionally and unintentionally in front of the camera.

Obama's report also read full of praise in places. In 2014, the summary read: "Thanks to his healthy diet and regular exercise program, he has gained lean body mass and lowered his cholesterol. All clinical data indicate that the President is currently in very good health and will remain so throughout his term in office."

And what was said about Biden?

The last report on Joe Biden was particularly detailed, problems were not consistently glossed over: his gait was described as "stiff", "limited mobility" was noted. However, the report also said: "He has excellent fine motor skills."

According to the report, Biden suffered from sleep apnea, his heart was in atrial fibrillation and he had seasonal hay fever. However, he is a "healthy, active and robust 81-year-old man who remains capable of successfully carrying out the duties of the office of president, including those of head of government, head of state and commander-in-chief".

