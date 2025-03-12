Trump's dream island of Greenland before change of government - Gallery There was a big crowd at the election. Image: dpa Greenland is heading for a change of government. Image: dpa Greenland has elected a new parliament. Image: dpa Head of government Múte B. Egede casting his vote. Image: dpa Trump's dream island of Greenland before change of government - Gallery There was a big crowd at the election. Image: dpa Greenland is heading for a change of government. Image: dpa Greenland has elected a new parliament. Image: dpa Head of government Múte B. Egede casting his vote. Image: dpa

Greenland is voting - and the whole world is watching. How does this affect voting behavior on the world's largest island?

In the parliamentary elections on the ice island coveted by US President Donald Trump, the two previous opposition parties, the social-liberal Demokraatit and Naleraq, which insists on swift independence from the Kingdom of Denmark, made massive gains. Show more

A change of government is in the offing on Greenland. In the parliamentary elections on the ice island coveted by US President Donald Trump, the two previous opposition parties, the social-liberal Demokraatit and Naleraq, which insists on swift independence from the Kingdom of Denmark, made massive gains. After counting the votes from 66 of the 72 polling stations, they were on their way to becoming the two new strongest forces in the Greenlandic parliament Initsisartut with around 30 and 25 percent respectively. In contrast, the two previous governing parties, Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) and Siumut, were heading for clear losses.

Greenlandic broadcaster KNR has already proclaimed Demokraatit (Democrats) the winner of the election, in which just over 40,000 Greenlanders were able to cast their votes.

In the previous election in 2021, the left-wing IA was the strongest party. Its leader Múte B. Egede has been head of government on the world's largest island ever since. Egede's party initially governed together with Naleraq, and after controversies in the coalition since 2022, then with the social democratic Siumut. Early this morning, both parties were on course to lose around 15 percentage points each compared to their election results from four years ago. A provisional final result was still pending at the time.