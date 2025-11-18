Donald Trump loves tariffs, as the president always emphasizes. The good thing is that others have to pay and they don't affect prices in the USA. Or is it ultimately not true what the White House keeps telling us?

Philipp Dahm

The US economy is stronger than ever before in history - at least that's what Donald Trump says. The 79-year-old is patting himself on the back for having massively reduced inflation - even if the bare figures tell a different story.

According to the White House, the fact that things are going so well is due to the multiple tariffs that the New Yorker has introduced. Quite astonishing: despite these tariffs, consumer prices are not rising - at least that's what Donald Trump says.

What is even more astonishing is that the USA has now lowered some tariffs again: Less has to be paid for imports of coffee, meat, tea, fruit, spices and nuts after all. But why, if the tariffs have no effect on the cost of living?

Something is rotten in the USA - at least that's what blue News says in the video above.