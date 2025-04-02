Politicians in Portugal, Denmark and Germany are critical of Donald Trump - and are calling for more independence from the USA. This could play into the White House's hands, warns John Bolton.

Europe is outraged. Donald Trump's trade policy, his course towards Kiev and his previously very friendly relationship with Vladimir Putin are angering many.

Added to this is the open support of right-wing parties such as in the UK and Germany and the prospect that Washington wants to impose its culture war on the old continent.

Resistance to this is evident on various fronts in our part of the world: On the one hand, citizens are boycotting US products; on the other, protests are breaking out in burning Tesla stores.

And then there are the politicians, who are thinking aloud about whether Uncle Sam and old Europe should perhaps take a break from their relationship.

F-35 purchase: "I regret my decision"

At least in part : "The world has already changed," says Portugal's Defense Minister Nuno Melo with a view to Trump - and is refraining from a planned F-35 purchase.

«As one of the decision-makers behind Denmark's F-35 purchase, I regret my decision.» Rasmus Jarlov Danish parliamentarian

Rasmus Jarlov, chairman of the Danish Defense Committee, goes even further. "Buying American weapons is a security risk that we cannot take," Jarlov explains his statement on X.

The background to this is Washington's pressure on Canada and Denmark with Greenland. The 47-year-old adds: "I advise our allies and friends to do the same."

"It's a matter for the entire Western alliance," the Dane later warns on CNN. "Nobody wants to be allied with a country that annexes parts of its territories. We were happy to let the US lead the world, but then you have to behave."

Striving for more independence

Germany is also showing reluctance. Shortly after the victory of his CDU in the Bundestag elections, incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a change of course in Berlin. His future government's "top priority" will be a Europe that is more independent of the USA.

"This government doesn't care much about the fate of Europe," complains Merz. This is another reason why think tanks, as well as the President of Ukraine and Spain's Prime Minister, are calling for the creation of a European army so that Trump cannot put obstacles in their way.

However, these politicians may be playing into Donald Trump's hands. John Bolton, who was once an advisor to the US President but is now a fierce conservative critic of the 78-year-old, warns against this. Reactions such as those of the Dane Jarlov are "not a sensible response".

Bolton: "Europe must be careful"

"I think Europe has to be careful here", Bolton explained his stance on Sky News. "This kind of rhetoric gives Donald Trump a free pass to pull out of Nato. That's a huge mistake." He did not want to defend the US president, but the allies had to be careful if they did not want to make things worse.

Bolton is of course also aware that the chat scandal is deepening the transatlantic rift: US cabinet members have made less than friendly comments about Europe in it. "That doesn't surprise me," the 76-year-old told Deutsche Welle, repeating: "We have to be very careful."

During the Cold War, one of the Soviet Union's main goals was to break up the Western alliance, Bolton said: "We are on the verge of doing that ourselves. Trump is undoubtedly causing damage. There is no doubt that he will continue to do damage. But if Europe overreacts - and I fear that has already happened to some extent - it will give Trump [an excuse] to pull out of Europe."

"Take a deep breath"

We must think beyond Donald Trump's term of office and minimize the damage, Bolton demands. Otherwise, Europe would have to invest huge sums to rearm militarily, while Russia could be ready for a new war just a few years after a ceasefire in Ukraine.

John Bolton (right) with Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Brussels in July 2018. Image: Keystone

"It's unpleasant what we're going through," admits the American. "I understand the reactions of the European countries. All I can say is: Take a deep breath. Let's stop talking about this in public. Let's talk about it behind closed doors. Trump will talk about it publicly: turn down the volume on the TV when he comes. And let's find a way to get through this."

Or is it already too late?

"Trump may not be leaving Nato, but he's already hollowing it out," observes the New York Times. At the same time, the British Guardian comments: "Europe does not need Trump to form a Western alliance." And both the EU think tank EUISS and the libertarian think tank Cato Institute are already imagining what an American withdrawal could look like.

US troops in Europe. EUISS

Of the approximately 100,000 US soldiers, the first to be brought back would be the 20,000 who were redeployed after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine three years ago, writes Cato . The Europeans need to rearm. EUISS agrees: "It will take time and it won't be easy. But it must be done."

