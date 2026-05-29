Pam Bondi was US Attorney General under Donald Trump until April 2026. Archivbild: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/Keystone

Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi defends the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files at a hearing. However, she does not answer any questions about the president's role.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Pam Bondi faced questions in the US House of Representatives about the government's handling of the Epstein files.

However, the former Attorney General did not answer any questions about the President.

She referred to the fact that she had appeared voluntarily for questioning. She was therefore not obliged to answer all questions.

Democratic MPs strongly condemn Bondi's behavior. Show more

During questioning in the US House of Representatives, former US Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer questions about President Donald Trump's possible involvement in the publication of files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In front of MPs on Friday, she also defended the government's approach to releasing the documents.

Bondi appeared for questioning behind closed doors in the Capitol in Washington on Friday morning (local time). In previous public hearings, she had been combative when questioned by members of Congress about the Epstein investigation. In her opening statement, she stuck to this line.

Praise for Trump instead of helpful statements

In February, she had attacked Democrats with personal insults. After the questioning, she was accused of distracting from the actual questions, for example when she praised Trump for the performance of the stock markets instead of responding to a question.

"The bottom line is that fairness and transparency in this matter were established at the direction of President Trump and his administration," Bondi said, according to a transcript of her testimony.

Bondi's testimony is intended to give congressmen the opportunity to obtain information about the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files and other related issues. This includes the imprisonment of Epstein's former partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"It's a farce in there"

Democratic MPs, however, said Bondi had told them she would not talk about the president during the questioning. Accompanied by a lawyer from the Department of Justice, she had pointed out that she could refuse to answer questions because she was appearing before the committee voluntarily.

"It's a farce in there. They're not answering any questions," Democratic Rep. Dave Min said during a break in the questioning.

Epstein took his own life in a prison cell in New York in 2019 while awaiting trial, according to the US authorities. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of soliciting underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein.