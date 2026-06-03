His war against Iran is not going as desired: Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, on May 25. Picture: Keystone

First the eternal talk of ending the war soon, then the tale of the mullah begging for a deal - and then talks fail without Trump even being informed: Donald Trump's attack on Iran is increasingly becoming the "debacle" he accuses Barack Obama of being.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has been announcing an imminent Iran deal for weeks - but there has been no breakthrough.

The US President has repeatedly claimed that Tehran is pushing for an agreement, while negotiations were recently broken off.

The conflict is causing high military and economic costs and is putting a strain on energy supplies and the global economy.

So far, Trump has clearly failed to achieve his goal of a better Iran solution than his predecessor Barack Obama. Show more

The eternally close deal

So close and yet so far away: according to Donald Trump, an end to the war is practically just around the corner - but has been for weeks now.

On "NBC News ", the 79-year-old comments on Iran's recent breakdown of talks as follows: "If they don't want to talk, that's fine with me. I think that's fine. I don't necessarily want to talk either. We talk too much."

This is how Trump fuels expectations

It is one thing to keep announcing an approaching peace in order to influence the markets and the electorate. It is quite another to pretend that your opponent has already given up.

Striking: His government was not even informed about the breakdown of negotiations, Trump admits on "NBC News". So much for the quality of his diplomacy.

The excuses

If things don't go as planned, this sometimes requires an explanation. "I'm dealing with very smart players," the New York Times quoted Trump as saying on May 16: "These are really smart people and violent people and vicious people. And some very nice people. And some are very nice, but violent; they got violent."

"They're not jerks, they're actually very smart in a way. And they're good at negotiating," the US president attested to the regime in Tehran on March 26. "They are lousy fighters, but they are good negotiators."

Two days later, he followed up with daughter-in-law Lara Trump on "Fox News": "They're very good negotiators, they're smart, but in the end we hold all the cards because we defeated them militarily."

Trump on Iran: A deal that would not be good for us is the line. We’re playing it out—we will see. They're very good negotiators, crafty. In the end, we have all the cards. pic.twitter.com/anSEzp9yZe — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026

However, Trump is not only at odds with the "shrewd" Iranians, but also with those who are stabbing him in the back on the home front: On May 19, he talks about this at the raucous ballroom construction site in Washington.

"How are you supposed to feel when you negotiate, win every point, and then they say, 'In Washington, they want to stop you from negotiating'?" complains Trump on May 19. "It's just political. It's the Dummocrats. They're stupid. It's a new name. It's a very accurate name."

In response to criticism, Trump called on June 1 for people not to obstruct him: "Don't the Dummocrats and some apparently unpatriotic Republicans understand that it's much harder for me to do my job properly and negotiate when political henchmen are 'tweeting' negatively to an unprecedented degree?"

Trump's post from June 1. TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

His post ends with: "Just sit back and relax, everything will work out in the end - it always does!"

War costs

Although the hot phase of the Iran war "only" lasted from February 28 to April 8, it cost Uncle Sam a lot of ammunition. The Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies writes that it will take "many years" to replace THAAD and Patriot air defense missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

At the same time, the BBC has investigated damage to American bases in the Middle East using satellite data: At least 20 bases are affected according to this, but some analysts even assumed 28 damaged facilities, the British write.

This is not the only thing that taxpayers in the USA have to pay for. Fuel prices are also rising at petrol stations: Donald Trump initially pretends that the Iran war has no impact on the USA. On May 1, he admits: "We're having a small increase in gas prices. It's going to be cheaper than it was before. [The price] will plummet."

Trump on his message to Americans suffering because of high gas prices: "Once you explain that this is all about Iran having a nuclear weapon, people are willing to pay a little bit more."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 1. Juni 2026 um 21:30

That remains to be seen. Now that oil and gas production in the Middle East has been damaged, it will take time to return to pre-war levels. In the meantime, Trump's armed campaign is weighing on the entire global economy - and not just because of energy prices.

"Time is running out to avert the global food security crisis", warns the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, because fertilizer can no longer pass through the Strait of Hormuz. At the end of March, Oxford Economics warned :"A prolonged war in Iran could plunge the global economy into recession."

Obama's "debacle" - unattainable for Trump

Peace in the Persian Gulf is not in sight. "I really don't care. I really don't care," Donald Trump tells CNBC about the breakdown of the talks, which were "starting to get very boring anyway". At the same time, he writes on Truth Social on June 1: "The talks will continue, and at a rapid pace." Who is supposed to understand that?

Trump: "We shouldn't have been in Iran" pic.twitter.com/iUaQmTjZlQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2026

What the White House can negotiate with Tehran in the long term is written in the stars. The fact is that control of the Strait of Hormuz is in question - in contrast to the time before Trump's attack on February 22, when the waterway was still freely navigable.

Washington will find it difficult to reach an agreement similar to that of Barack Obama. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regulated and monitored uranium production in return for some sanctions relief.

President Obama on Iran: “We pulled it off without firing a missile. We got 97% of their enriched uranium out. There’s no dispute that it worked and we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz” pic.twitter.com/ELRAVFwW7y — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 13, 2026

Trump emphasized that he could top this result: "The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful deal, or there will be no deal," he wrote on Truth Social on 25 May.

Jessica Tarlov fact checked Jesse Watters in the same segment after he implied that Trump would be giving Iran its own money back unlike Obama. Tarlov explains that Obama was also giving Iran its own money as part of the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal). pic.twitter.com/919dszQ8Xq — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 27, 2026

And: "It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama administration, which is a direct and open path to a nuclear weapon for Iran."

How did the U.S. and Iran get here?



Trump didn’t like the JCPOA because it was Obama’s deal. He pulled the U.S. out (2018), killed Iran’s top general (2020), launched two wars on Iran (2025 & 2026) which led to a new global crisis: Strait of Hormuz



Our conversation on… pic.twitter.com/oYksdFYeKS — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) June 1, 2026

Now Iran wants control of the Strait of Hormuz, is not compromising on uranium, is demanding reparations and a lifting of sanctions while the global economy suffers.

Donald Trump has failed Iran.