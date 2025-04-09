Trump's cabinet is fond of blaspheming against the EU. The latest occasion is the customs dispute. It is not true that the union of states was only founded to "rip off" the USA. Like so many things, it is not.

Whenever US President Donald Trump goes against the grain, he likes to shout "fake news" at the top of his voice. However, his government itself disseminates a lot of news that appears questionable in terms of its truthfulness. Three allegations in the current customs dispute about the European Union (EU) in a fact check:

Claim: EU was founded to take advantage of the USA

The EU was founded "to take advantage of the USA". This is "the purpose" of the EU, said Trump at the presentation of the US special tariffs.

Facts

The EU is a community of 27 states. Together, the alliance of states can of course act differently towards major powers than if the member states were to negotiate individually. To put this in perspective: in terms of population, there are around 450 million EU citizens compared to almost 350 million Americans. However, this does not mean that the EU would "pull the wool over the USA's eyes".

The master of tariffs: US President Donald Trump - here with his large tariff board in the Rose Garden of the White House a week ago - often sees his country at a disadvantage. Image: Keystone

The alliance of states in Europe was originally created as a reaction to the suffering of the Second World War. On March 25, 1957, six states signed the Treaty of Rome to establish the EEC, the European Economic Community and the European Atomic Energy Community Euratom: Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Since the Maastricht Treaty came into force on November 1, 1993, the association of states has been called the "European Union". The agreement laid the foundations for an economic and monetary union and ushered in a common foreign and security policy.

Trump's accusation was rejected by Brussels. The EU is the largest free market in the world - and a "blessing" for the United States, said a spokesperson for the EU Commission. The large and integrated single market had facilitated trade, reduced costs for US exporters and harmonized standards and regulations in 27 countries. As a result, US investments in Europe are extremely profitable.

Claim: Tariffs to blame for the poor performance of US car manufacturers in Europe

It is "almost impossible" to export US cars to the EU, claims Trump.

Facts

This is an exaggeration, even if the trend in the figures initially proves Trump right: While almost 450,000 cars went from Germany to the US in 2023, the figure in the opposite direction was only 136,000, according to the industry association VDA. Added to this is the fact that the US previously only levied a 2.5 percent tariff on cars from Europe - before the 25 percent surcharge was introduced - while the EU's rate for US vehicles is 10 percent.

The shortfall in car sales of US brands in Europe is more a question of taste, says industry expert Stefan Bratzel from the Center of Automotive Management in Bergisch Gladbach. This is "the big problem for US manufacturers". With the exception of Tesla vehicles, for which sales are also currently plummeting, they "don't really have anything to offer that could gain us a larger market share", explains Bratzel.

Industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer describes the "cars from America" as "simply unsaleable here". They are too big for Europe and their fuel consumption is far too high. "You can't sell a car here with eight cylinders and 15 liters of fuel consumption." In the USA, this is not a problem given the gasoline prices there, but it is in Europe.

Claim: Europe hates US beef

Europe "hates" American beef, said US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. EU beef is "weak", while beef from the USA is "beautiful".

Facts

Whether US beef is ultimately more beautiful than European beef, as claimed by the US Secretary of Commerce, is probably in the eye of the beholder. In any case, the trade dispute between the EU and the USA over beef has been dragging on for some time. The cause is not emotional, as claimed, but is due to health concerns.

The dispute began back in the 1980s when the then European Community (EC) banned the import of US beef that had been treated with growth hormones. The EU justified the ban with health concerns regarding the potential risks of hormone-treated meat, while the US saw an unlawful trade barrier.

The conflict escalated as a result and the USA filed a complaint against the EU with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1996. The WTO ruled in favor of the USA, as the EU was unable to provide sufficient scientific evidence to justify the ban on hormone-treated beef. Nevertheless, the ban remained in place due to health precautions.

In 2009, the EU and the US agreed on a compromise solution that allowed the import of hormone-free beef from the US. In 2019, an agreement was reached to increase the import quota for hormone-free beef from the USA to 45,000 tons.