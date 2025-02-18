When members of the press oppose Donald Trump, he insults them as "enemies of the people": the news agency AP was even banned from the White House because they don't write "Gulf of America".

Donald Trump is still at war with the media that disagree with him.

The US President has expelled the AP news agency from the White House and Air Force One because it is still calling the Gulf of Mexico by its correct name.

AP complains of a "violation of the First Amendment". Colleagues are now discussing a boycott of Trump.

Less traditional media, more podcasters and social media: The White House press corps has been reorganized.

It is exactly eight years since Donald Trump first hurled a fierce accusation at a section of the US media: He defamed newspapers and television stations that did not approve of his policies as he wished as "enemies of the people".

A lot has happened since that Twitter entry in February 2017, but one thing has not changed: Trump, now at the start of his second term as US president, is still at war with media outlets whose reporting does not toe his line - and therefore also with the principle of a free press. This principle is fundamental to the self-image of American democracy.

Others, such as Trump's in-house broadcaster Fox News, continue to be courted. The right-wing conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, still an influential gray eminence at Fox Corporation at the age of 93, was already spotted in the Oval Office in the first days of the new Trump era. This Tuesday, Fox will broadcast its second exclusive interview with the president since he took office.

Open dispute with news agency AP

Trump's anger is currently directed at the US news agency Associated Press. The agency has always been regarded as a model of neutrality and a role model for news organizations in many parts of the world. The reporters are bound by strict, self-imposed rules, for example when it comes to dealing with sources and terminology.

Donald Trump on February 13 during a press conference at the White House. KEYSTONE

AP, a non-profit cooperation of dozens of media outlets, supplies numerous media outlets in the US and internationally with news, including from the White House. Access to the president used to be taken for granted thanks to the huge circulation effect of AP reports. But since last week, things have changed.

An AP reporter was excluded from the small circle of reporters in the White House who have access to the president's office and are allowed to ask questions there. Admission is by invitation, no one is entitled to exclusive access per se, argued Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America?

A few days later, however, AP was also denied access to Trump's press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - where a much larger group of correspondents actually has access. AP journalists were also excluded from flights on Trump's presidential plane Air Force One as part of the accredited press pool.

VP Vance criticizes censoring free speech as White House indefinitely bans AP from Oval Office and Air Force One

Watch the video here: https://t.co/Yant6wnhEt pic.twitter.com/ryclRBryW8 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 14, 2025

The only reason: AP is not adopting the new name for the Gulf of Mexico, the part of the North Atlantic Ocean bordering Mexico, Cuba and the USA, which Trump unceremoniously renamed the "Gulf of America" by decree.

"If we feel that lies are being spread by the media in this space, we will hold them accountable," said spokeswoman Leavitt. "And it's a fact that the waters off the coast of Louisiana are called the Gulf of America."

Against the constitution

The AP feels that its rights have been curtailed. "This is simply a violation of the First Amendment," explained AP editor-in-chief Julie Pace and received public backing from rival Agence France-Presse (AFP).

SHOULD THE MEDIA BOYCOTT TRUMP?



Former CNN host Jim Acosta is calling on the media to boycott the Trump administration. He is urging the press to stand together and refuse to cover Trump’s moves until he reverses his ban on the Associated Press.



Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/MDlUnIBNmS — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) February 18, 2025

"The First Amendment makes it clear that the government cannot decide how news organizations report and has no authority over editorial decisions at independent news media," reads an AFP post on Platform X. The seemingly bizarre dispute over the naming of a bay is just the tip of the iceberg.

It is a symbol of a media strategy that Trump is using to combat independent reporting. Using social media such as his own mouthpiece Truth Social and the Platform X of his campaign donor and advisor Elon Musk, he can spread his world view unhindered and without journalistic categorization and avoid unwelcome questions.

Convenient questions

In contrast, the Republican has a love-hate relationship with the traditional media. He enjoys the attention, sometimes holding hour-long press conferences. But he hates public criticism. The White House's press desks have also been reassigned away from the AP case: less traditional media, more social media.

The suspicion arises that the new faces are mainly journalists loyal to the party line. This is already clear from the way the questions are posed in Trump press conferences.

This will not stop for anyone until all legacy media outlets refuse to cover his dog and pony shows. Musk is running the country anyway, while Trump conducts a reality show and treats you like groveling dogs. Have some dignity and self respect and walk the hell out. pic.twitter.com/c9tHQkxmcu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 16, 2025

"How much more confident are you with President Trump as the leader of this country that there will be peace through strength and that you will have a successful partnership with the United States, compared to (Joe) Biden's incompetence and weakness over the past four years?" was one question put to India's Prime Minister Modi.

Fight against state media

What is currently happening in the White House in terms of media policy seamlessly continues the series of previous hostile actions by the Trump camp - from taking the microphone from the hand of CNN reporter Jim Acosta years ago to the lawsuit against a newspaper from the state of Iowa that had commissioned an opinion poll during the presidential election campaign - which ultimately turned out unfavorably for Trump.

Most recently, Trump claimed without any evidence that Joe Biden's Democrats had pumped billions of dollars into the media in order to buy favorable coverage in return. The public radio program NPR - National Public Radio - which provides the editorial mantle for hundreds of stations across the US, is being investigated by a commission led by Trump-loyal media watchdog Brendan Carr.

It's ironic that Trump complains about funding NPR (via CPB, which also funds public television, etc), but proudly appoints sore loser Kari Lake to head another appendix org VOA with a comparable budget & way less audience. DOGE, ATTACK!! pic.twitter.com/qfQqUex8Hw — Steve Faktor (@ideafaktory) December 12, 2024

Veteran news battleships such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe are in a similar situation. And Trump's Vice President J.D. Vance expressed the view at the security conference in Munich that not enough is being done in Europe for free reporting as defined by his administration.

Disregard for a free press

"I'm not sure if Trump has a plan from the beginning, but it's clear that the big picture shows an administration that disregards a free press," NBC quoted American University law professor Rebecca Hamilton as saying.

Media that did not identify with the Trump agenda would be considered enemies. "This shows a fundamental disrespect for the principles that underlie a democratic commitment to a free press," she emphasized.