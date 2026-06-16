Even before the first talks at the G7 summit have begun, Donald Trump is making headlines. Upon his arrival in Évian, the U.S. president pays the most attention not to Emmanuel Macron, but to his wife Brigitte—triggering reactions around the world.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump caused a stir upon his arrival at the G7 summit in Évian with a warm greeting to Brigitte Macron.

The images spread across social media within minutes and were commented on worldwide.

While the heads of state and government intended to discuss wars, trade, and artificial intelligence, a symbolic scene initially dominated the headlines. Show more

The G7 summit in Évian has barely begun, and Donald Trump is already providing the first images that are being discussed worldwide.

When French President Emmanuel Macron greets his American counterpart on the red carpet, everything initially seems to be proceeding according to standard diplomatic protocol. But Trump quickly turns his attention to Brigitte Macron.

After a brief handshake with the French president, the U.S. president warmly greets the First Lady, exchanges a few words with her, and takes her by the hand. He then walks a few steps away from the reception area with her. Emmanuel Macron watches the scene with visible composure and a smile.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron welcome President Trump at the G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/LoW23kUsyh — CSPAN (@cspan) June 15, 2026

The footage was broadcast live and spread rapidly across social media. Thousands of users commented on the images, while media outlets around the globe picked up on the unusual greeting.

Yet the agenda in Évian actually includes far-reaching political issues. The heads of state and government of the leading industrial nations intend to discuss, among other things, the war in Ukraine, international trade conflicts, artificial intelligence, and security issues.

Macron appears relaxed around Trump

But as is so often the case at international summits, gestures and symbolic moments receive almost as much attention as political decisions. Every hug, every glance, and every hand movement is analyzed in detail.

Macron himself had, just a few hours earlier, spoken surprisingly casually about his relationship with Trump. In an interview with the French television station TF1, he said, referring to past tensions: “After all these years, I’d have a problem if I were to hold a grudge.”

At the same time, the French president made it clear that he would like to keep his American guest in France until the end of the summit, if possible. At the G7 meeting the previous year, Trump had left the event early. This time, Macron is hoping for progress on issues such as digitalization and artificial intelligence.

🔴 Relations avec Donald Trump : "Si j'étais rancunier, ça me poserait des problèmes. Moi je suis pragmatique", @EmmanuelMacron



📺 Emmanuel Macron répond à @mslacarrau pour #LE13H de @TF1 pic.twitter.com/d01fb7Pki0 — TF1Info (@TF1Info) June 15, 2026

Whether Trump will actually stay until the end remains to be seen. In any case, the U.S. president has already made headlines at the summit—even before the actual negotiations have begun.

Upon his arrival in Évian on Monday, the U.S. president provided a scene that was as unexpected as it was much-discussed alongside the Macrons. When Emmanuel Macron greeted him on the red carpet, the French head of state seemed to invite him to move on. But Donald Trump decided otherwise.

After a brief handshake with Emmanuel Macron, he turned to Brigitte Macron. He gave her a warm hug, exchanged a few words with her, and then held her hand for a long time. The US president even began walking away at her side, under the watchful eye of Emmanuel Macron, who was visibly amused by the scene.