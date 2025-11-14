Things didn't go according to plan for Kai Trump. KEYSTONE

18-year-old Kai Trump had a tough day at her first start on the professional tour. The granddaughter of US President Donald Trump played a round of 83 in Florida - and found herself at the back of the field.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kai Trump starts the LPGA tournament "The Annika" in Florida with a round of 83 and is 13 strokes over par.

The granddaughter of US President Donald Trump is self-critical but composed.

Her mother Vanessa Trump is in a relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods, who advised her to enjoy the game. Show more

At the LPGA tournament "The Annika" in Belleair in the greater Tampa area, Kai Trump started on Thursday with a lot of attention but little success. The 18-year-old, granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, opened her first professional event with a round of 83 - and clearly found herself in last place.

Her result on the par-70 course at Pelican Golf Club was 13 strokes over par. Trump was thus four strokes behind the runner-up; the South Korean Haeran Ryu took the lead with a round 19 strokes under Kai Trump. Things went much better from a Swiss perspective: Morgane Métraux and Albane Valenzuela both finished the day two shots under par and shared eighth place.

Kai Trump hits a massive birdie on a Par 3 in her LPGA Debut 🔥👇🏼



This is for all the people that said she only got in because of her last name



She can play! pic.twitter.com/pPDprCCHN5 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 13, 2025

The US-American, who is still in high school and is able to take part in the tournament thanks to a sponsor, spoke openly about her difficulties after the round. "I was definitely more nervous than expected," she said. She had to accept four bogeys on the first four holes. Despite the result, she saw positives: "I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots."

Grandfather Trump was not there himself

It seems unlikely that she could make the cut after two days given the deficit.

Golf is a tradition in the Trump family - and there are two prominent role models. In addition to her grandfather, with whom she has played "some close matches", Tiger Woods has also been part of her entourage since the spring: Her mother Vanessa Trump is in a relationship with the golf star. Woods advised her to go into the round light-heartedly: "He told me to have fun and whatever happens, happens."

Despite the family connection to the sport, Kai Trump showed understanding for the fact that the President could not be there in person. "He's running the world at the moment, so he's a bit busy".