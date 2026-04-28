Trump's new Secretary of State for the Navy Hung Cao during a campaign event in July 2024. IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

In the middle of the Iran war, Trump replaces an important man in the Pentagon. The US President is not building his "Golden Fleet" fast enough. Who is the new Secretary of State for the Navy Hung Cao?

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hung Cao takes over from John Phelan as Secretary of the Navy at the Pentagon.

US President Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were dissatisfied with the pace of the introduction of new "Trump-class" warships.

Hung Cao was in the navy for 30 years and is considered a Trump loyalist with great expertise.

It is unclear whether Cao will take on the post permanently. Show more

"Longer, faster, bigger and 100 times more powerful": Donald Trump raved in December about the new warships that will soon give the USA "respect" on the world's oceans again. In the presence of his Secretary of State for the Navy, John Phelan, he spoke of the "Golden Fleet". However, the introduction of the new "Trump class" is not going fast enough for the US President - and Phelan now has to go.

As reported by the New York Times and other US media, there had been tensions between Phelan and his two superiors, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his deputy Stephen Feinberg, for months. Feinberg in particular was increasingly dissatisfied with how Phelan was implementing the Navy's new shipbuilding initiative.

"The president is very committed to shipbuilding, but it's not moving at the pace he wants," a senior administration official told Politico."He and Pete met on Monday night to talk about it, and at the end of the meeting they decided it was time to fire Phelan."

Expert Hung Cao to speed up shipbuilding

The former naval officer Hung Cao is now to drive the shipbuilding project forward. The Trump loyalist has repeatedly hit the headlines in recent years for controversial statements on inclusion and social issues - much to the liking of his new bosses Trump and Hegseth. However, the new Navy Minister is regarded as an expert - and has a glittering career in the Navy behind him.

Cao emigrated to the USA as a child after his family fled during the Vietnam War. Cao joined the Navy in 1989 and was commissioned an officer after graduating from the US Naval Academy in 1996. During his 30 years in the Navy, he served in Iraq, Somalia and Afghanistan and received several decorations.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao: Message to the Force pic.twitter.com/bJdell8g2w — Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao (@SECNAV) April 25, 2026

"We need alpha males and alpha females"

After retiring from the Navy in 2021, he ran for Congress as a Republican in 2022 against Tim Kaine, the Democratic Senator from Virginia. In the ultimately unsuccessful election campaign, Cao stood out above all for his pithy remarks, very much in line with Trump.

"If you use a drag queen to recruit people for the navy, those are not the people we want," Cao said during a debate with Kaine. "What we need are alpha males and alpha females who rip their guts out, devour them and ask for a second helping. These are young men and women who will win wars."

With statements like that, it's hardly surprising that Democrats on the defense committee expressed concerns about Cao's temperament and his ability to assume a leadership position.

California Congressman John Garamendi called Cao "another example of how chaos is brought into the military." His colleague Eugene Vindman from Virginia said he had no confidence that Cao would bring stability to this crucial military role.

Although Cao is considered a Trump loyalist and a "partisan firebrand", he is also said to have great expertise, as "Politico" reported, citing a naval expert.

Cao is "very well-versed", has already worked in shipbuilding and, as a naval officer, enjoys the political support of both the administration and the navy to "make a difference".

Hung Cao with then presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in Virginia in June 2024. IMAGO/Newscom World (Archivbild)

New "Trump class" for the navy

The timing of the personnel change is certainly explosive. The USA is in the middle of a war against Iran - and the navy plays an important role in this.

However, the current conflict seems to play a subordinate role in the castling. Instead, the focus is on Trump's "Golden Fleet". Since October last year, the US President has been pushing for the introduction of the new class of warships. They are to carry weapons systems that have not yet been developed, such as laser systems and hypersonic weapons.

If the US President has his way, the battleships will be introduced in 2028 - before Trump's term of office comes to an end. However, experts consider this date to be illusory. The development and construction of new warships usually takes years and costs billions.

Whether Cao will be able to continue Trump's pet project is written in the stars. It is unclear whether Cao will take up the post permanently.