US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had to face two Senate hearings on Wednesday. Some of his statements are now causing a stir.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Health Secretary Robert Kennedy was confronted with his false figures in several hearings by senators and publicly corrected.

Particularly discussed: an idiosyncratic percentage calculation in favor of Trump's drug portal and a digression about a cancer dog treated by AI.

At the heart of the matter is a planned budget cut of 12.5 percent at the Department of Health. Show more

It was actually supposed to be a factual budget hearing. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had come to Washington to convince the Senate of his department's planned savings package: 12.5 percent less funding for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the 2027 fiscal year.

But what followed was less a budget debate than a political spectacle. Over the course of seven hearings in one week, Kennedy delivered statements that didn't stand up to fact checks, numbers that senators publicly corrected - and at least one moment that remains simply inexplicable.

blue News provides the 5 most striking scenes.

Food prices? "Beef is 1 percent cheaper"

Hassan: Do these high grocery prices make it harder for families to eat healthy food?



RFK Jr.: Beef has dropped by 1%.



Hassan: Beef prices are up 20%.



RFK Jr.: You’re blaming Trump for something he didn’t do.



Hassan: Did you post this image in 2024 about grocery prices being… pic.twitter.com/EpSzWZXeUp — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

Senator Maggie Hassan asked Kennedy if the rise in food prices was making it harder for families to eat healthy. Kennedy's answer: beef had become 1 percent cheaper. Hassan immediately corrected him - according to official data, beef had in fact become 20 percent more expensive. Kennedy deflected: "You're blaming Trump for something he didn't do."

Then things got even more awkward. Hassan asked if he remembered posting a picture in 2024 complaining about food prices being too high. "I don't remember," Kennedy said. Hassan confronted him with the post - and offered to send him an updated version to repost. Kennedy declined: President Trump had lowered the prices after all.

Flu vaccination? "I don't know the exact number"

BENNET: Do you agree that 89% of children who died from flu were unvaccinated?



RFK Jr: I don't know the exact number



BENNET: That is the exact number, Secretary Kennedy



RFK Jr: *death growls*



BENNET: You took down the HHS communications promoting the flu vaccine. Do you… pic.twitter.com/HE8QBi8d1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026

Senator Michael Bennet asked Kennedy if he could confirm that 89 percent of children who died from the flu were not vaccinated. "I don't know the exact number," Kennedy replied. "That is the exact figure, Mr. Secretary," Bennet replied curtly.

Then Bennet followed up: The Department of Health had removed public communication materials on flu vaccination under Kennedy. Did he regret that? Kennedy failed to give a clear answer.

On the same day, he had defended the decision by Defense Minister Pete Hegseth to abolish the flu vaccination requirement for soldiers. Soldiers who fought for freedom should get "a bit of freedom" back, said Kennedy. He did not mention the fact that influenza put between 20 and 40 percent of US soldiers out of action during the First World War.

AI cures dogs - and soon all of humanity

In the middle of the hearing on vaccination policy and budget cuts, Kennedy suddenly switched to another topic: he had just read about a dog that had cancer. The owner had developed a personalized treatment with the help of AI - and the dog had been cured. "We're going to see this throughout medicine. We're very excited about it," said Kennedy.

The moment caused a stir - not because AI is not a serious issue in medicine, but because Kennedy placed it in the middle of a hearing on vaccines and austerity plans, with no discernible connection to the ongoing debate.

At least Kennedy acknowledged that AI is "potentially dangerous". Nevertheless, the FDA is already using it to shorten final drug reviews from 60 days to two hours - that is real progress.

Trump's percentage calculation: 600 percent reduction

OMFG!



RFK Jr: "President Trump has a different way of calculating percentages. If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to $10, that's a 600% reduction."



No, you imbecile. That’s a 98.33% drop. No math besides make-believe math makes it 600%. pic.twitter.com/5lmJ24WXur — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 22, 2026

According to President Trump, a drug that drops from 600 to 10 dollars is a "600 percent reduction" - said Kennedy in the hearing, without questioning the statement. Mathematically correct would be a reduction of around 98.3 percent. A 600 percent price reduction is not mathematically possible.

Kennedy was also confronted with this. His answer: "Trump calculates differently to the rest of humanity".

Kennedy also promoted "TrumpRx", a direct purchasing portal for medicines launched by the government. Democratic senators proved that numerous medications are more expensive on the portal than elsewhere - including a stomach acid remedy for 200 dollars, which is available as a generic for 16 dollars in the Costco pharmacy chain.

Kennedy countered: "TrumpRx" offers the cheapest branded drugs in the world.

Measles, vaccination confidence and a long dispute with Cassidy

Clip 1: RFK JR cites a study.

Clip 2: RFK JR cites another study.

Clip 3: Cassidy finds the first study and suggests the study contradicts RFK JR’s claim.

Clip 4: Cassidy finds the second study and points out the study was published before the vaccine came out. pic.twitter.com/xAIj6weXA1 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

One central theme ran through all the hearings: the ongoing measles outbreak in the USA. Republican Bill Cassidy, a doctor and senator from Louisiana, accused Kennedy of having further diminished confidence in vaccinations during his time in office - "because of false statements about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines".

Kennedy rejected this. He said the USA had the outbreak under better control than any other country, that it began before he was in office, and: "We recommend the MMR vaccine to every child." He described the outbreak as a "global pandemic" for which he bears no personal responsibility. The fact is that measles had been considered eliminated in the USA since 2000. In Europe and Central Asia, the number of cases has recently fallen sharply.

Cassidy was not convinced by Kennedy's arguments. After the last hearing, he told journalists that the focus on measles had been justified: "I'm really seriously concerned."