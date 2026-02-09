After Trump's Greenland cravings, it is clear that even supposedly technical deals such as the construction of icebreakers are part of a larger power game. Finland delivers - and thus becomes a strategic pawn in a newly inflamed Arctic confrontation.

Christian Thumshirn

In October 2025, US President Donald Trump orders eleven new icebreakers - designed and manufactured in Finland. What sounds like a technical infrastructure project has far-reaching political consequences: The deal marks the beginning of a new Arctic strategy.

The Arctic is becoming a geopolitical arena

Ever since Trump flirted with the annexation of Greenland and challenged NATO, it has become clear that the Arctic is no longer just about supplies and research. It's about zones of influence, raw materials - and geopolitical presence. Europe's shipyards, above all Finland, are caught between strategic partnership and political capture.

Europe's balancing act in the ice

While Canada is trying to use its icebreaker technology as diplomatic leverage, Finland remains officially reticent. However, every new icebreaker strengthens Trump's Arctic agenda - and makes Europe a supplier to a US strategy.

Where does technological partnership end - and geopolitical appropriation begin? - The video explainer shows why the construction of icebreakers is suddenly becoming a balancing act.

