Illegal campaign? Trump's Iran attack causes heated debate in the US Congress

1.3.2026 - 16:10

Senators and MPs are calling for a resolution to have a greater say in the military attack against Iran. There is a lot of criticism of Trump's actions among Democrats.

High-ranking members of the military leadership were also killed in the airstrikes on Iran.
Bild: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

01.03.2026, 16:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Representatives and senators in the US Congress are calling for a vote to curb President Trump's attack on Iran.
  • Trump has attacked Iran without official authorization from Congress.
  • Even if a resolution is passed, Trump is likely to veto it.
There are calls in the US Congress for a quick vote on a resolution on the laws of war to curb President Donald Trump's military attack on Iran. Some see Trump's actions as a potentially illegal campaign that could lead to the US getting deeper into a Middle East conflict.

Long before Saturday's military action, the House of Representatives and the Senate had already drafted resolutions on war powers. Now a rare debate on war powers next week is set to become a referendum of sorts on Trump's decision to attack Iran without official congressional authorization.

Members of parliament warned. Trump orders attack on Iran - but is he even allowed to?

"Has President Trump learned nothing from decades of US meddling in Iran and perpetual wars in the Middle East?" asked Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine. The attacks against Iran were "a colossal mistake".

In the House of Representatives, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and his Republican colleague Thomas Massie called for a public vote by Congress on a resolution. "Congress must convene on Monday to vote to stop this," said Khanna. Massie, a Republican opponent of Trump, criticized Trump's campaign slogan: "This is not America First."

However, Massie's criticism was an exception among the Republicans. Many representatives of Trump's party praised the attacks against Iran. Many pointed to Iran's long-standing nuclear and missile programs, which justified a military response. "Well done, Mr. President," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Test for the separation of powers in the USA

The Trump administration's decision to launch an apparently open-ended military operation together with Israel to bring about a change of government in Tehran is a test of the separation of powers provided for in the US constitution. Almost two months ago, Trump ordered US attacks on Venezuela, which led to the overthrow of President Nicolás Maduro.

Although US presidents, as commander-in-chief, have the authority to order certain strategic military operations on their own, the power to wage war lies with Congress under the Constitution. Before the start of the Iraq War in 2003, then Republican President George W. Bush had spent months seeking congressional approval. But there were no such efforts in the case of Iran.

Middle East experts assess.

A debate on the laws of war would be largely symbolic. Even if a resolution were to be passed, Trump is likely to veto it. Congress would then probably not have the necessary two-thirds majority to override the veto. However, the public would know how the members of Congress voted.

Republican leaders in Congress stand behind Trump

The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, reflected the party's long-standing views on Iran in his reaction to the attacks. Iran is suffering "the severe consequences of its evil actions", said Johnson.

The chairmen of the House and Senate and the intelligence committees had been thoroughly briefed in recent days that military action "may be necessary" to protect US soldiers and citizens in Iran.

The Republican leader in the Senate, John Thune, praised Trump for the attacks against Iran. He expressed the expectation that the government would inform all senators about the next steps.

Democrats consider attacks illegal

Many Democrats described Trump's actions as illegal. The constitution only gives Congress the right to declare war, they said. The government had failed to explain its reasons or plans for the attacks against Iran and the time afterwards.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen accused Trump of launching an "illegal war for regime change against Iran". "This doesn't make us safer & only hurts the US & our interests," Van Hollen shared on social media. "The Senate must vote on the War Powers Resolution immediately to stop it (the war)."

The Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, said that Iran is evil and that human rights violations and threats by the country must be countered. However, the US government should have obtained congressional authorization for a war.

The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, demanded that Congress be informed immediately of the government's plans. "Iran must never be allowed to get a nuclear weapon, but Americans do not want another endless and costly war in the Middle East when there are so many problems at home," Schumer said.

USA and Israel attack Iran
USA and Israel attack Iran. An incoming projectile explodes in Haifa Bay as Israel declared a nationwide alert following its attacks on Iran.

An incoming projectile explodes in Haifa Bay as Israel declared a nationwide alert following its attacks on Iran.

Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. An Israeli submarine is seen in Haifa Bay in northern Israel after Israel declared a nationwide alert following its attacks on Iran.

An Israeli submarine is seen in Haifa Bay in northern Israel after Israel declared a nationwide alert following its attacks on Iran.

Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. People seek shelter in an underground parking garage after an alert was issued for incoming missiles from Iran. Iran has fired missiles at Israel following attacks by the US and Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday.

People seek shelter in an underground parking garage after an alert was issued for incoming missiles from Iran. Iran has fired missiles at Israel following attacks by the US and Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday.

Image: Oren Ziv/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. The population of Tel Aviv had to flee to safety. This picture also comes from the same underground parking garage.

The population of Tel Aviv had to flee to safety. This picture also comes from the same underground parking garage.

Image: Oren Ziv/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. An Israeli soldier takes cover near Ashkelon as the Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome" launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Israel has mobilized 70,000 reservists for the operation against Iran.

An Israeli soldier takes cover near Ashkelon as the Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome" launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Israel has mobilized 70,000 reservists for the operation against Iran.

Image: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. The traces of an intercepted air defense missile can be seen over the Old City of Jerusalem.

The traces of an intercepted air defense missile can be seen over the Old City of Jerusalem.

Image: Mahmoud Illean/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. In the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israeli civilians also had to hold out in shelters.

In the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israeli civilians also had to hold out in shelters.

Image: dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. A couple with their two children rush into a shelter in Haifa after a warning siren sounded following Israeli attacks on Iran.

A couple with their two children rush into a shelter in Haifa after a warning siren sounded following Israeli attacks on Iran.

Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. A policeman blocks off the beach promenade in Haifa after sirens were sounded in the port city.

A policeman blocks off the beach promenade in Haifa after sirens were sounded in the port city.

Image: Leo Correa/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, is empty after an Israeli military strike on Iran. Flight operations have been suspended throughout the region.

Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, is empty after an Israeli military strike on Iran. Flight operations have been suspended throughout the region.

Image: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. On Saturday morning, the United States under President Donald Trump launched a major military offensive against targets in Iran, together with ally Israel. (archive picture)

On Saturday morning, the United States under President Donald Trump launched a major military offensive against targets in Iran, together with ally Israel. (archive picture)

Image: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens during a press conference with US President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The picture was taken on December 29, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens during a press conference with US President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The picture was taken on December 29, 2025.

Image: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. Depiction of the US military presence in the Middle East. There are more than 30,000 US soldiers in the Middle East/Eastern Mediterranean region. Marked in blue: US-controlled bases, in operation for at least 15 years. Pink: other bases with US troops. Gray: ships.

Depiction of the US military presence in the Middle East. There are more than 30,000 US soldiers in the Middle East/Eastern Mediterranean region. Marked in blue: US-controlled bases, in operation for at least 15 years. Pink: other bases with US troops. Gray: ships.

Image: CFR/NYT/dpa

USA and Israel attack Iran. Iranian forces have attacked four military bases in the region in response to attacks by Israel and the US.

Iranian forces have attacked four military bases in the region in response to attacks by Israel and the US.

Image: Nachrichtenagentur FARS/OSM Mitwirkende

USA and Israel attack Iran. Israel and the USA bomb targets in Iran.

Israel and the USA bomb targets in Iran.

Image: dpa

