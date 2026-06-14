U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in a photo taken during an event in the Oval Office of the White House, where he signed a proclamation regarding the fishing industry. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa Keystone

Trump’s Iran deal is in place. After weeks of negotiations, the president announced an agreement on his 80th birthday that is intended to restore peace, at least in part.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework deal to end the war.

The agreement is set to be signed in Geneva on Friday and will lay the groundwork for further negotiations.

Whether this will lead to lasting peace remains to be seen, as key conflicts such as Iran’s nuclear program remain unresolved. Show more

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement on a way out of the Iran conflict, according to the mediator, Pakistan, and the U.S. government. “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that a peace agreement has been reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” wrote Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the X platform. Shortly thereafter, U.S. President Donald Trump also confirmed the conclusion of an agreement with Iran.

He hereby authorizes the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for toll-free shipping and simultaneously orders the immediate lifting of the U.S. naval blockade against Iranian ports, Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.

Sharif stated that both sides had pledged the immediate and definitive cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. According to him, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday in Switzerland. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi also said, according to the Tasnim news agency, that the text of the framework agreement had been finalized.

No further details regarding the agreement’s contents were initially disclosed. However, the framework agreement is only an intermediate step, albeit an important one—further key agreements in the conflict between the two countries, such as regarding the nuclear dispute, are to be negotiated in detail during subsequent talks.

Israel and Hezbollah Jeopardize Deal with Attacks

In recent hours, the deal was once again hanging in the balance. This was triggered by renewed mutual attacks in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. A Hezbollah attack on northern Israel was followed on Sunday afternoon by an Israeli counterattack near Beirut. Trump subsequently admonished Israel and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

The attack near Beirut should not have taken place, “especially on a special day when we are so close to a peace agreement with Iran,” wrote the Republican, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday. The U.S. and Israel are actually close allies. Both countries had jointly launched the war against Iran on February 28. A ceasefire has been formally in effect since April—yet there have been several mutual attacks.

Following the Israeli attacks near Beirut, Iran called into question the potential agreement on a framework deal with the U.S. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—the Islamic Republic’s elite force—threatened Israel with retaliatory strikes. The Israeli army announced late in the afternoon that it was preparing for possible shelling of Israeli territory in the coming hours.

A key condition for Iran in the agreement with the U.S. was an end to military hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Tehran had repeatedly emphasized that it was not prepared to continue the diplomatic process without the fulfillment of this demand.

Framework agreement as a starting point for in-depth talks

The framework agreement is intended to serve as a starting point for in-depth talks between Washington and Tehran. In addition to opening the Strait of Hormuz, the agreement is reportedly intended to extend the fragile and repeatedly violated ceasefire by 60 days and serve as a starting point for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The U.S. and Israel have repeatedly justified their war against Iran by arguing that the Jewish state’s archenemy must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. It remains to be seen whether the planned follow-up negotiations following the framework agreement will actually lead to an agreement on the controversial Iranian nuclear program.