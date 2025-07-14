Will the "Big Beautifull Bill's" cuts to social services become a stumbling block for the Republicans in the midterm elections? A trick by Trump is supposed to prevent this, but can probably only partially do so.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The government's planned cuts to healthcare also have a major impact on swing states where senators will be elected next year.

Donald Trump is allowing tax cuts to take effect as early as this year, while he has deliberately pushed Medicaid cuts to 2027 because of the midterm elections.

Explained: While a change of majority in the Senate in 2026 seems unlikely, the Democrats in Congress potentially have a good chance of turning the tide Show more

"Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' is the ultimate betrayal of his base," writes Sidney Rosenthal in a commentary in the Guardian. Among other things, one trillion dollars are to be saved in the healthcare system: 17 million people will lose their health insurance, the author and journalist calculates.

"Fraud is Trump's operating principle", complains the former advisor to US President Bill Clinton. And even if the current incumbent believes that he has signed off on "the most popular law ever", the opposite is true: In the most recent poll, only 27 percent would have approved of the plan.

This cannot bode well for next year's midterm elections, one would assume. "Bloomberg" reports that the majority in the US Senate depends on the elections in the swing states of Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump has deliberately postponed cuts until 2027

In the latter state, 660,000 people could lose their health insurance. Five rural hospitals would face closure, while in Georgia 310,000 people are expected to be affected and four hospitals could close.

Trump signs the so-called Big Beautiful Bill in Washington on July 4. KEYSTONE

However, the cuts to the healthcare system would have "a very useful timetable", according to Bloomberg: That voters in swing states will punish the Republicans is not foreseeable because "the pain will be put off until after the election".

While the tax cuts will come into force this year, the cuts and tightening of health care have been deliberately scheduled for 2027. Restrictions on food vouchers, on the other hand, would take effect in nine months.

Taking the Senate will be difficult for the Democrats

Steve Kornacki has provided a clear picture of exactly where the front lines will run in the midterm elections: The data specialist from "NBC News" explains that in the Senate, the Republicans are leading 53 to 47 votes so far. The Democrats would need to pick up four seats for a majority.

The problem: at most Maine, with Republican Susan Collins in Maine, could switch sides. The Senate is therefore likely to remain in the hands of Donald Trump's party. The situation is very different in the House of Representatives, where the Republicans are ahead by 220 to 212.

However, three seats are open in Democratic-dominated districts, which is why 2020 to 215 is realistic, according to Kornacki: "This means that if [the Republicans] lose three seats, their majority is gone." The 45-year-old then shows a map: it illustrates that the governing party in Congress always loses support in the midterm elections.

Majority in the House of Representatives at risk

This was only different in 1998 under Bill Clinton and 2002 under George W. Bush, when 5 and 8 seats were gained respectively. Re had benefited from an unpopular impeachment attempt by the Republicans, Bush was strengthened by the electorate after the September 11 attacks.

Steve Kornacki makes the data understandable. YouTube/NBC News

The comparison with the 2022 midterm elections is interesting: Joe Biden previously had an approval rating of 44%, which cost his party 9 seats in the ballot. Donald Trump is currently at 45%, Kornacki adds. Trump's majority in the House of Representatives is therefore potentially at risk.

Ultimately, however, it must be said: A lot will happen between now and the election date of November 3, 2006. It remains to be seen what effect the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" will have on the outcome.