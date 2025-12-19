The Kennedy Center commemorates former Democratic President John F. Kennedy - and now also bears Trump's name. Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The renowned Kennedy Center in Washington has been renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center in accordance with the wishes of the Board of Trustees. Critics consider the move to be illegal and have voiced harsh criticism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A committee appointed by US President Donald Trump has voted to rename the famous Kennedy Center in Washington.

Just one day later, Trump's name was affixed to the facade of the cultural center - it is now called the Trump-Kennedy Center.

After taking office in January, Trump appointed new members to the board of the Kennedy Center and made himself chairman. Show more

Just one day after the controversial decision to rename the Kennedy Center, US President Donald Trump has already created facts. On Friday, workers hung up the first letters for the new name: The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is to be the future name of the performing arts center. Trump's first name could already be read behind a blue tarpaulin in the afternoon.

🇺🇸 Sneak Peek 🇺🇸



Our board recognizes that our Chairman, President Donald J. Trump, has not only saved this historic building but also created a truly bipartisan place to celebrate the arts.



Some exciting changes are coming to reflect that—stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/zfPUhbRBiC — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 19, 2025

After taking office in January, Trump appointed new members to the board of the Kennedy Center and made himself chairman. This board voted on Thursday to rename the center. Democrats, historians and other critics said that only Congress could change the name of the center.

Outrage over the new name

"The Kennedy Center was named by a law. To change the name, the 1964 law would have to be changed," Ray Smock, former historian of the House of Representatives, explained in an e-mail. "The Kennedy Center Board is not a legislative body. Laws are enacted by Congress." The Kennedy Center was named after President John F. Kennedy the year after his assassination to honor him.

The niece of the US president, who was assassinated in 1963, also sharply criticized the renaming. "The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F. Kennedy. It was named in his honor," Maria Shriver wrote on Facebook on Friday night (local time). "He was a man who was interested in art, culture, education, language and history. He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie promoted the arts, celebrated the arts, advocated for the arts and artists."

Wow‼️ The Kennedy Center already started slapping Donald Trump’s name on the building without congressional approval.



The narcissism is unreal with this man, and the willingness of so many to bend to his every whim is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/JTXONM50ut — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 19, 2025

Trump also recently had his name added to the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. When it came to renovating the White House, he also quickly created facts despite concerns from historians and had the east wing of the presidential residence demolished.