The founders of World Liberty Financial: (from left) Barron, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump with their father and First Lady Melania and Tiffany Trump on Jan. 20 in Wahington. Image: Keystone

Donald Trump promised to open the way for digital currencies as president. The presidential family is heavily involved in the market - and on paper, at least, this will bring them billions.

A digital currency token backed by US President Donald Trump's family lost value on its first day of trading. The price of the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token initially rose by 17 percent to around 33 US cents - and then slipped by a good 19 percent to 22.69 US cents.

On paper at least, the start of trading brought the presidential family additional billions - but Trump and his sons Eric, Donald Jr. and Barron are not allowed to cash in their WLFI units for an indefinite period.

NEW: The Trump-backed DeFi project World Liberty Financial officially launched its $WLFI token today, now trading at a $26 billion market cap



The project is built around a digital dollar the Trumps helped launch. It's now the world's fastest-growing stablecoin — but how? 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Gw1PNJ6icV — Coinage (@coinage_media) September 1, 2025

The tokens were originally presented as something like digital voting rights for the digital currency company World Liberty Financial. On Monday, early investors who are not among the founders were able to sell up to a fifth of their WLFI holdings.

Trump's meme coin has also already lost value

Even the first price of 24 US cents offered them a hefty profit: they were originally able to buy the tokens from World Liberty Financial for 1.5 US cents, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The Trump family is said to have made no less than five billion dollars from the launch.

What’s Different With $WLFI?

A good play with 1x leverage on premarket for an easy 3x gain.



Unlike the pure meme plays, $WLFI (World Liberty Financial) is structured more like a governance + DeFi treasury token:



Backed by USD1 stablecoin ($2.4B issued).



Supported by real… pic.twitter.com/ZVLozykyGg — Saheb (@CryptoSaheb) September 1, 2025

Digital currencies and crypto tokens are often subject to major price fluctuations, which means that the Trump family's assets can still rise and fall sharply. According to previous information, they hold around 22.5 billion WLFI tokens.

Shortly before taking office in January, the president himself also issued a meme coin - a kind of digital commemorative coin. There is also a meme coin for the president's wife Melania. Both are trading well below their initial highs.

Warning from critics

A common criticism of such crypto coins is that they mainly benefit those who got in early - while the price then falls and late investors are left with losses.

Karoline Leavitt says: “Neither the President nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest."



That's like saying water isn't wet. We've tracked (literally) THOUSANDS of Trump's conflicts of interest. https://t.co/KrbDN0YM8h — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 2, 2025

The head of World Liberty Financial is Zach Witkoff, son of Trump's Middle East special envoy Steven Wittkoff. Critics warn that the crypto companies could invite attempts to gain the goodwill of the Trump family.

Ahead of the $WLFI token launch, @ZachWitkoff was on CNBC floating pre-market trading for the World Liberty Financial token at $0.35 - $0.90



His publicly traded company $ALTS (has @EricTrump on its board) received those tokens at $0.20$WLFI is now trading at $0.26 in its debut pic.twitter.com/XYkWYR76GW — Coinage (@coinage_media) September 1, 2025

The Wall Street Journal, for example, reported on massive investments by the digital currency exchange Binance in a dollar-pegged coin from World Liberty Financial. Meanwhile, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who was convicted in the US for violating money laundering laws, would like to obtain a pardon. The White House always denies conflicts of interest.