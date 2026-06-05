An infrared camera near Area 51 in the US state of Nevada is said to have captured the first image of the new F-47 super jet. Screenshot / X / Project Fear

Is this what Donald Trump's new F-47 super fighter jet looks like? The sixth generation of the US Air Force's high-tech aircraft is said to have been spotted and photographed for the first time - near the mysterious Area 51.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Air Force is currently developing the F-47 from Boeing - the sixth generation of high-tech fighter jets.

Footage of the fighter has now emerged for the first time, showing it being spotted near the Area 51 military base in the US state of Nevada.

According to experts, the jet is to be linked to artificial intelligence and drones, among other things, in response to similar projects in China. Show more

Rather fuzzy images of a shadowy silhouette are currently causing a stir among aircraft and military experts: For the first time, an infrared camera is said to have captured the new US F-47 fighter aircraft, which has been under development by Boeing for the US Air Force for several years.

Videos from the YouTube channel "Project Fear" are said to show Donald Trump's new sixth-generation high-tech jet on a night-time test flight near the infamous Area 51. The channel first distributed a screenshot, and the military portal "The War Zone" (TWZ) then disseminated, analyzed and reviewed the footage.

A craft the public has never seen before…

Video out this Friday. #ProjectFear #Area51 pic.twitter.com/8eOSJSUX1g — Project Fear (@ProjectFearX) June 2, 2026

While the US Air Force refuses to comment, experienced cameraman Anders Otteson confirmed the authenticity of the footage - despite the original source, which usually deals with paranormal phenomena. He had advised the film team technically and told "TWZ" that he had recommended the right equipment to the makers, among other things.

With AI and drone support

Last year, the US President awarded the contract to Boeing and announced the F-47 as "the most advanced, capable and lethal aircraft ever". The new jet is to replace the ageing F-22 Raptor as part of the NGAD ("Next Generation Air Dominance") initiative.

Although the image quality of the infrared camera is naturally limited, according to experts, the aircraft sighted reveals a design without vertical stabilizers, with striking "canards" and a pilot's cockpit placed unusually far forward.

The design reminds experts of earlier test models such as the Boeing Bird of Prey with its characteristic downward sloping wingtips. However, it remains unclear whether a real prototype or a purely experimental technology demonstrator - a so-called "X-Plane" - has already flown over Nevada to minimize risk.

At the same time, engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is also providing more information on the new US superjet. As the trade magazine "Flugrevue" reports, a recent computer animation by the manufacturer shows an astonishingly similar aircraft design. As part of the NGAP program, Pratt & Whitney is currently developing the adaptive XA103 engine, which can variably adjust its performance and fuel consumption to the respective flight profile.

This graphic provided by the US Air Force shows the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform, the F-47. Uncredited/U.S. Air Force/AP/dpa

However, while the US Air Force is already planning the first flight of the F-47 for 2028, ground testing of the new engine is not due to begin until the end of the decade. Experts therefore assume that the jet will take off in its first phase with modified engines from existing aircraft types before the high-tech engines are retrofitted later.

The fact that the Americans are now setting such a fast pace in the development of the project, which was launched several years ago, is being interpreted as a direct reaction to China. Beijing is already testing its own AI-supported fighter jets with models such as the J-36. The F-47 is also set to combine the latest generation of high-tech: among other things, the superjet will be able to be used with artificial intelligence and in drone formations.