Zohran Mamdani is on the verge of a breakthrough: the socialist broke the 50 percent mark in a poll for the first time - and could become New York's first Muslim mayor.

Supported by tens of thousands of volunteers, the 34-year-old is relying on grassroots work instead of millions in donations, while opponents like former governor Cuomo are relying on rich donors.

As the potential first Muslim mayor of New York, Mamdani promises to "go into battle" against billionaires and President Trump. Show more

Socialist Zohran Mamdani is on the verge of a historic success: in a Fox News poll, the 34-year-old Democrat has broken the 50 percent mark for the first time - putting him well ahead of his rivals. This is reported by the magazine "New York". Mamdani has 52 percent, the non-partisan former governor Andrew Cuomo has 28 percent and the Republican Curtis Sliwa has 14 percent.

Another poll also shows Mamdani far ahead with 50 percent. Cuomo is at 25 percent and Sliwa at 21 percent. Only five percent of those surveyed are still undecided.

If these figures are confirmed on election Tuesday next week, the left-leaning Democrat is likely to celebrate a landslide victory. According to the polls, even the withdrawal of one of his opponents would make little difference - Mamdani would have a secure majority.

Mamdani relies on volunteers, Cuomo on millions

While Mamdani is relying on his base of 95,000 volunteers who, according to "Politico", are mobilizing "from door to door", Cuomo is relying on wealthy supporters. Former mayor Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman together pumped over three million dollars into a fundraising pot against Mamdani.

The tone in the election campaign is getting sharper. Cuomo accuses Mamdani of "false promises" - such as free buses or frozen rents. Mamdani counters that he is fighting for a fairer city and wants to curb the influence of billionaires. Cuomo, on the other hand, warns that New York has "no future" if Mamdani wins.

Declaration of war on Trump

As mayor, Mamdani would have powerful opponents: conservative politicians, real estate companies and even parts of the Democratic Party. Many of his reform plans - for example in tax policy - would only be possible with the approval of Governor Kathy Hochul.

Last Sunday, Hochul appeared at a Mamdani event in front of around 13,000 people. When the audience chanted "Tax the rich!", she responded with a cautious "I hear you". Observers see this as a sign that Hochul is feeling the pressure from her left-wing base - also with a view to her own re-election next year.

Headwinds are also threatening from Washington. President Donald Trump has openly threatened New York with the deployment of the National Guard and could cut off federal funding to the city. However, cooperation with Trump is out of the question for Mamdani. The Democrats must "finally switch to fighting", he said in a podcast. His campaign slogan sums it up: "New York is not for sale."

If Mamdani wins, he would be the first Muslim mayor in the city's history. Young voters in particular are backing him, while older voters are divided. According to "Politico", around 400,000 people have already voted in the first few days of the early election - an indication of an unusually high turnout.

