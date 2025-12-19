The brother of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre demands the release of the files. One day later, Congress approves the release. The deadline for this expires on December 19. KEYSTONE

On Friday, the Department of Justice must release the Epstein files that have not yet been made public. The protection of the victims makes it necessary to redact tens of thousands of documents. Experts are working under high pressure.

The release of the Epstein files is also a race against time. Tens of thousands of documents need to be reviewed and redacted. This is to protect the victims and the privacy of third parties.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act came into force on November 19. According to the decree, all non-classified documents must be released no later than 30 days later.

Since the week before Thanksgiving, which fell on November 27 this year, lawyers and other experts have had to review every single document and cover up critical passages. Individuals have to process more than 1,000 documents, writes "CNN ", citing sources familiar with the matter.

Insider: Errors in redaction are programmed

According to the report, counterintelligence specialists were diverted from their actual duties to help edit the Epstein files. However, there were lawyers who refused to take on this task. The report does not say why, nor does it say how the Ministry of Justice dealt with this refusal.

Frustration is also spreading among employees and representatives of the Ministry of Justice. The guidelines are unclear as to how they can make as much information as possible publicly accessible without violating the personal rights of victims and third parties or other laws.

According to CNN, employees of the Department of Justice who specialize in legal documents are already preparing to criticize the fact that too much has been redacted, meaning that information is still being withheld. At the same time, these experts assume that passages will become public where this should not have happened.

Another problem is duplicates, as files from various federal agencies have been brought together, some of which have the same documents. It is therefore almost impossible to avoid a situation where a passage is blacked out in one copy of a document but not in another. Apart from that, the duplicates add to the mountain of paperwork that those responsible have to process.

Epstein victims are also concerned

The release of the documents also worries Epstein's victims - as much as many would like to see a complete investigation. A few days ago, CNN reported that they were left in the dark by the Department of Justice as to what information would be made public. Painful memories that are awakened are one thing. Details becoming public that they had hoped would never happen are another.

There is no exact date for when the remaining Epstein files will be released. The only certainty is that this must happen before midnight on December 19. In Switzerland, it will already be 5 a.m. on December 20 when the deadline in Washington DC finally expires.