Trump's people deliberately kept him away from an emergency meeting. Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

When a US fighter jet was shot down over Iran, Donald Trump is said to have reacted so impatiently that his own advisors kept him away from an emergency meeting. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you When a US fighter jet was shot down over Iran, Trump is said to have shouted at his advisors "for hours".

His own staff then deliberately kept him away from an emergency meeting and only informed him at crucial times.

Both crew members of the downed F-15E were rescued - Trump spoke of one of the "most daring rescues" in US military history. Show more

According to a media report, US President Donald Trump was deliberately not fully briefed by his own advisors on the rescue mission of two US soldiers in Iran.

His staff had kept the Republican away from an emergency meeting because his impatience was not helpful, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Instead, Trump was only informed at crucial times.

According to the article, the president yelled at his advisors for "hours" when he found out about the downing of the US fighter jet.

A US fighter jet was shot down at the beginning of April. The pilot of the F-15E was rescued relatively quickly afterwards. According to Trump, the second crew member was subsequently rescued in "one of the most daring military search and rescue operations in US history".