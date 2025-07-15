Donald Trump once praised the Kremlin leader as a "genius". But his frustration has been growing for months: instead of peace signals from Moscow, there are missiles on Kiev. Now the US President is taking action - and supplying weapons.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump has significantly stepped up his rhetoric towards Putin since January 2025.

Initially, he signaled understanding for Russian positions - but Putin's escalations are increasingly annoying him.

In July, Trump delivered US weapons to Ukraine again for the first time - including Patriot systems. Show more

Donald Trump was perhaps the most pro-Putin president in US history for a long time. But since this summer at the latest, there is not much left of the old closeness. "I'm very disappointed in President Putin", Trump said openly at the beginning of July - and even called him "crazy". A remarkable change of tone for a man who had described Russia's president as "smart" and "brilliant" as recently as 2022.

Trump's new presidency actually began with friendly signals towards the Kremlin. During the election campaign, the Republican had promised to end the war in Ukraine quickly - apparently also by making concessions to Putin.

The New York Times reports that immediately after Trump took office in January, Washington initially approached Moscow in a surprisingly pliant manner: Trump's administration was sceptical about Ukraine joining NATO, was prepared to hand over the already conquered territories in Ukraine to Russia and was even open to recognizing the annexation of Crimea in 2014 - a veritable peace offer that would have fulfilled many of Putin's war aims.

But as soon as he took office, Trump surprised everyone with his first warning tones: at the end of January, he bluntly called on Putin to finally make peace, otherwise he would face "high tariffs and sanctions" on Russian products. US media outlets such as NPR were astonished that Trump suddenly "called Putin by name" and openly put pressure on him, which "raised eyebrows" given his long-standing affinity with Putin.

Trump wants to win Putin's trust

Russia analyst Sam Charap from the think tank RAND interpreted Trump's new toughness as a sign of frustration: Trump is apparently beginning to realize that Putin is "stalling" on peace efforts. Nevertheless, Trump initially remained convinced that he could quickly reach a negotiated solution as a deal-maker.

However, Putin's escalation course torpedoed any rapprochement. After the demonstrative scandal with Volodymyr Zelensky in February - Trump expelled the Ukrainian president from the Oval Office - the White House suspended arms deliveries. At the same time, Trump continued to try to negotiate a deal with Putin.

In doing so, Trump demonstratively sided with the Kremlin. Just a few days after the dispute, the White House suspended critical military aid and intelligence information for Ukraine. This freeze in support noticeably weakened Kiev and was met with international alarm. In Europe, there were fears of Trump going it alone: diplomat Patrick Wintour wrote in theGuardianthat the transatlantic alliance was "on the brink" in February.

It seemed as if Trump wanted to win Putin's trust at all costs. Russia's Foreign Ministry even publicly cheered Trump's rude action against Zelenskyi; spokeswoman Maria Zakharova joked online that it was "a miracle of self-control" that Trump did not immediately beat up the "fellow" Zelenskyi.

The Kremlin plays poker - Trump loses patience

But Moscow blocked it. Neither a proposed ceasefire nor international mediation had any effect. Instead, Russia intensified its attacks - for example with the largest drone strike since the start of the war. Trump, increasingly frustrated, switched from a diplomatic tone to an open rebuke.

"I don't know what the hell is going on with Putin," he declared in May. A little later, he described the Kremlin chief as "absolutely crazy" on Truth Social. Observers such as RAND analyst Sam Charap see this as an admission: Trump has recognized that Putin is not interested in real peace.

Then, on July 7, the U-turn: Trump releases arms deliveries again for the first time - including Patriot missiles for Ukraine. "Putin surprised a lot of people. He talks a good game and then he bombs everyone," said Trump. His defense minister had previously blocked arms deliveries - without consulting the White House.

His disappointment with the Kremlin leader is unmistakable: "I'm very disappointed in President Putin. I thought he was someone who was serious about his promises," Trump continued. Instead, Putin's word is worth nothing, "always nice and ultimately meaningless".

Reservations remain

Trump is now also applying political pressure: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham presented a bipartisan sanctions package that Trump could use as a "sledgehammer" - with punitive tariffs against countries that support Russia, such as China or India.

Whether this break with Putin is permanent remains to be seen. TheGuardian, for example, analyzes that a complete and lasting separation of the two unpredictable alpha politicians is "unlikely". Trump is capricious and known for abrupt changes of opinion - what applies today, he could tear down tomorrow. Moreover, Trump's personal disappointment with Putin does not automatically mean that he will now become a resolute protector of Ukraine.

Trump: "I am very disappointed with President Putin. I thought he was somebody that meant what he said. And he'll talk so beautifully and then he'll bomb people at night. We don't like that." pic.twitter.com/CFJlQss5zE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2025

There are still reservations in the Trump camp about providing extensive aid to Kiev. As Patrick Wintour notes, it remains to be seen whether Trump's new scepticism towards Russia will actually translate into concrete support for the Ukrainians. The head of the Atlantic Council think tank, Frederick Kempe, sees Trump's latest steps as a step in the right direction - but this is still not enough to really put a stop to Putin.

Trump's change of course seems credible, but not irreversible. "He is capricious", writes the Guardian. But even critics concede: without Trump, the new US toughness towards Moscow would hardly be conceivable. The former "bromance" is history - at least for now.