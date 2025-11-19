US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll is reportedly currently in Ukraine. IMAGO/NurPhoto

For the first time in months, Washington is making a new attempt to end the war in Ukraine: A Pentagon delegation is in Kiev, according to a media report.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has traveled to Kiev to hold talks on a possible end to the war in Ukraine.

The negotiations are relying on militarily mediated talks and are therefore hoping for Russian openness.

The USA is working on a new 28-point plan that is intended to regulate peace, security guarantees and future relations with Russia and Ukraine, among other things. Show more

US President Donald Trump's administration has sent a delegation from the Pentagon to Kiev to discuss a new end to the war in Ukraine, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The group is led by US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. The unusual deployment of the civilian army minister is partly motivated by the conviction that Moscow may be more open to militarily mediated negotiations. At the same time, he said, it reflected the growing frustration that previous diplomatic initiatives had brought little success.

The delegation is to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other government, military and industry representatives. It is also planned to meet Russian government representatives at a later date.

The delegation first traveled to Germany on Monday, then flew on to Poland on Tuesday and boarded an overnight train to Kiev in the late evening.

28-point plan to end the war

At the same time, the news website Axios reported that the USA is drawing up a new 28-point plan to end the war. This is to cover four areas: Peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, European security structures and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who recently discussed the plan intensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, is in charge of drafting the plan.

There have been no direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022. In August 2025, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but the US President canceled a planned follow-up meeting in Budapest in October.

