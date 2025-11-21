The US President's proposal to end the war in Ukraine harbors enormous potential for conflict. The Ukrainian leadership wants - or needs - to talk about it. And Kremlin leader Putin is demonstrating strength.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a 28-point peace plan, the US government of President Donald Trump wants to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which has been going on for three and a half years.

Several media such as the US news portal "Axios" published the list, the content of which has also been confirmed by government representatives from the USA and Ukraine.

No NATO membership for Ukraine, a smaller army and permanent territorial cessions - the new plan for an end to the war contains numerous proposals that are likely to be difficult for Kiev to accept. Show more

No NATO membership for Ukraine, a smaller army and permanent territorial cessions - the US government's new plan for an end to the Russian war of aggression contains numerous proposals that are likely to be difficult for Kiev to accept. Several media outlets published the draft of the 28-point agreement, which is intended to secure a permanent ceasefire after more than three and a half years of war. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Olexij Hontscharenko, who belongs to the opposition group European Solidarity, posted the plan online via Telegram.

Ukrainian MP Olexiy Honcharenko, who belongs to the opposition group European Solidarity, posted the plan online via Telegram. Picture: Screenshot Telegram Olexij Hontscharenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressly did not endorse the US proposal, but at least showed himself willing to talk.

A delegation led by Daniel Driscoll, an undersecretary in the US Department of Defense, presented the latest ideas of President Donald Trump's administration during talks in Kiev. Afterwards, Selensky explained in a video message: "The American side presented points of a plan to end the war - their point of view. I presented our principles."

Reports of the draft framework emerged as Russia launched a heavy attack on Ternopil in western Ukraine. At least 21 people are said to have been killed. (November 19, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/National Police of Ukraine

Work now needs to be done on the individual points, Selenskyj said. "We are ready for clear and honest work - Ukraine, the USA, our partners in Europe and worldwide." According to his office, Zelenskyi plans to speak to Trump on the phone soon.

Ukraine's European supporters, who want to be involved in negotiations, were rather surprised by the US move. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul did not see the concept as a finished plan, but rather as a contribution to bringing the parties to the conflict to the table. And indeed, the compromise proposal contains several points that would hardly be acceptable from the Europeans' point of view.

This is what the proposal envisages

According to consistent reports from the US news portal "Axios" and other media, the draft from Washington provides for territorial concessions by Ukraine and much more: Crimea and the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are also occupied, would be recognized as de facto Russian. In addition, Ukraine must constitutionally refrain from joining NATO, limit the size of its army to 600,000 men and remain free of nuclear weapons. Although it may - at least theoretically - join the EU, this is unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future in view of the complicated situation.

In return, Ukraine has been promised "reliable security guarantees" from the USA, although it remains completely open as to what this means in practice. Russia, which began the war of aggression in February 2022 in violation of international law, is to renounce further territorial claims and commit itself by law to renouncing aggression towards Europe and Ukraine. Confiscated Russian state assets worth billions are to be used to promote reconstruction and investment in Ukraine - a condition that is unlikely to be easy for Moscow to accept.

A US-Russian working group on security issues is to ensure that the agreements are adhered to - and a "peace council" under Trump's chairmanship is to guarantee compliance with the agreement. Once all sides have agreed to the peace plan and the military withdrawal to agreed positions has been completed, the ceasefire is to begin. In addition, elections are to be held in Ukraine 100 days after the conclusion of the agreement.

US peace plan includes delicate concessions from Ukraine - Gallery A military delegation presented the US government's peace plan in Kiev. Image: Keystone Kremlin leader Putin appeared demonstratively in uniform with the army. (archive picture) Image: Keystone US Secretary of State Rubio (center) is one of the authors of the peace plan. (archive picture) Image: Keystone US peace plan includes delicate concessions from Ukraine - Gallery A military delegation presented the US government's peace plan in Kiev. Image: Keystone Kremlin leader Putin appeared demonstratively in uniform with the army. (archive picture) Image: Keystone US Secretary of State Rubio (center) is one of the authors of the peace plan. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

USA wants to be rewarded

According to US government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, the plan was drawn up by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff over a period of weeks. Both have been in contact with representatives of Russia and Ukraine to understand what each country is prepared to do to achieve lasting peace.

.@PressSec on the war in Ukraine: @SEPeaceMissions and @SecRubio have been working on a plan quietly for about the last month. They've been engaging with both sides equally to understand what these countries would commit to in order to see a lasting and durable peace... These… pic.twitter.com/eYMhyWiOap — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2025

According to the peace plan, the USA would be remunerated for its undefined security guarantees. They would benefit from various economic projects, for example in the energy sector and the exploitation of rare earths. Russia, in turn, would be reintegrated into the global economy and invited to rejoin the group of leading industrial nations following its temporary exclusion. The G7 would thus become the G8 again.

The US attaches great importance to the agreement being sealed as quickly as possible, the chargé d'affaires of the US embassy in Kiev, Julie Davis, told the news portal "Ukrajinska Pravda".

Wadephul emphasizes: Everything is in flux

German Foreign Minister Wadephul said that he had spoken at length with the US special envoy Witkoff on the phone. Speaking on ZDF's "heute journal", the CDU politician said that every effort to bring the two sides together was right and worthy of support. Everything was in flux and US Secretary of State Rubio had also said that a list of issues and options still needed to be weighed up and discussed.

Putin sticks to war aims

There was initially no official reaction from Moscow after the 28 points became known. President Vladimir Putin, however, demonstratively visited a command post of the Russian army and reaffirmed his adherence to his war aims during an appearance in camouflage uniform. "We have our common tasks, our goals. The most important thing is to achieve the goals of the special military operation," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin. The head of state had generals brief him on the advance of his troops in Ukraine.

Five dead in airstrike on Zaporizhia

At least five people were killed by a Russian airstrike in the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia at night. Three others were injured, the governor of the region, Ivan Fedorov, announced on Telegram. He gave no details of the weapon used, but there had previously been warnings of a glide bomb attack. The industrial city is located just over 20 kilometers from the front line.

It is also home to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant - one of the largest in Europe - which is occupied by Russian troops. Trump's peace plan envisages the nuclear power plant being placed under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The electricity produced there would then be shared equally between Ukraine and Russia.