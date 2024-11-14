Donald Trump is putting together his future government team, with loyalty, media presence and financial power being decisive criteria. Who will pull the strings in Washington?

Donald Trump is shaping his future government team with a series of nominations for key positions. Although some of these appointments still require confirmation by the Senate, Trump is pushing for quick implementation by calling on his party colleagues to forego votes and use exceptions.

TV man, billionaire, radicals: this is what Trump's team should look like - Gallery Matt Gaetz is to become Attorney General. (Acrhibild) Image: dpa Mike Waltz is to become National Security Advisor in the White House. (Archive image) Image: dpa Kristi Noem is to become Secretary of Homeland Security. (archive picture) Image: dpa Mike Huckabee to become US ambassador to Israel. (archive picture) Image: dpa Elise Stefanik to become US Ambassador to the United Nations. (archive picture) Image: dpa John Ratcliffe is to become CIA Director. (archive picture) Image: dpa Kristi Noem to be Secretary of Homeland Security. (archive picture) Image: dpa Susie Wiles to become Trump's White House chief of staff. (archive picture) Image: dpa Stephen Miller to be deputy chief of staff. (archive image) Image: dpa Elon Musk to become spending cuts adviser. (archive image) Image: Alex Brandon/AP Marco Rubio to become Secretary of State. (archive image) Image: dpa Vivek Ramaswamy is to act as an advisor together with Elon Musk. (archive picture) Image: dpa Tulsi Gabbard to become intelligence coordinator. (archive picture) Image: dpa Pete Hegseth is to become Secretary of Defense. (archive picture) Image: Andrew Harnik/AP

A look at the people selected shows that loyalty to Trump and media presence are decisive factors. Here is an overview of the planned appointments for the cabinet, advisory roles and important positions in the White House.

A TV presenter for the Pentagon

Pete Hegseth, known as the host of the morning show Fox & Friends on the conservative and Trump-friendly Fox News channel, is to head the Department of Defense, although he has no political experience. His military record in Iraq and Afghanistan is emphasized by Trump, and Hegseth is considered an advocate of the "America First" policy. His views on the role of women in the military are controversial.

A radical minister of justice

Matt Gaetz, an ultra-conservative congressman, is slated to be Attorney General. He is known for his hard-line political positions and his support for Trump. Gaetz has spread conspiracy theories in the past and played a key role in the removal of the then Speaker of the House of Representatives.

An experienced politician as Secretary of State

Marco Rubio, Senator from Florida, is to take over the Department of State. Trump praises him as a strong representative of the USA and a loyal ally. Rubio has a long political career behind him and is known for his support of Trump, although he once ran against him in the presidential primary.

A controversial governor for homeland security

Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota, has been nominated for the Department of Homeland Security. She is a staunch supporter of Trump's immigration policy and is set to lead an extensive deportation program. Her memoirs caused controversy when she described a tough decision in them.

Donald Trump (r.) and the governor of the state of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, dance to the song "Y.M.C.A." at a campaign event on a stage in Pennsylvania. (October 14, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A China critic as security adviser

Mike Waltz, a congressman from Florida, is to become Trump's National Security Advisor. He sees China as the USA's biggest rival and calls for a focus on this conflict. Waltz criticizes the previous support for Ukraine and calls for more commitment from European countries.

An up-and-coming politician as UN ambassador

Elise Stefanik, a loyal supporter of Trump, is to represent the USA at the United Nations. She has backed Trump's controversial election claims in the past and is a prominent member of her faction.

A discreet strategist as chief of staff

Susie Wiles, a close confidante of Trump, is to act as Chief of Staff in the White House. She is known for her strategic work in the background and is seen as a powerful advisor. Wiles will be the first woman in this position.

An experienced intelligence officer as CIA chief

John Ratcliffe, a long-time Trump confidant, is to head the CIA. He already served as intelligence coordinator during Trump's first term and focused on threats from China and Iran. His appointment was controversial at the time.

A tech billionaire as an advisor for spending cuts

Elon Musk is to support Trump in reducing government spending. Together with Vivek Ramaswamy, he will head an advisory committee to drive forward structural reforms. The work is to be completed by 2026.

A migration hardliner in the background

Stephen Miller, known for his restrictive immigration policy, is set to take on a key role in the White House. He already served as an advisor during Trump's first term and is known for his tough stance on migrants.

A former Democrat as secret service coordinator

Tulsi Gabbard, once a Democratic MP, is to become intelligence coordinator. She has since backed Trump and is known for her unconventional political views. Trump praises her courage and her career.

Further nominations

Trump has also nominated Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Israel, Steven Witkoff as special envoy to the Middle East and Bill McGinley as legal advisor in the White House. Further personnel decisions are expected in the coming days.

