Donald Trump is thinking out loud about a third term in office - and with remarkable seriousness. Constitutional lawyers are sounding the alarm, political opponents are talking about an authoritarian attack on US democracy. Even in the conservative camp there is nervousness.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump hints at a return as president after 2028.

Trump could use this trick to help himself.

The constitution is "crystal clear": lawyers see no legal possibility for a third term.

Democrats warn of a dangerous breach of taboo with authoritarian overtones. Show more

"I'm not joking," Donald Trump emphasized in a telephone interview with NBC at the end of March when asked whether he was actually considering a third term in office. The 78-year-old US president, who has been in power in the White House since January following his election victory in 2024, let it be known that there are "methods" to circumvent the constitutional term limits.

One of these methods is that his current vice president, Republican J.D. Vance, could run for president in 2028, with Trump as his running mate - and Vance would step down after winning the election so that Trump could move up to the highest office again.

Trump says he's "not joking" about the possibility of a third term, despite it being blatantly unconstitutional: "There are methods which you could do it," he told NBC Trump's ally Steve Bannon recently said he wants to see Trump stay in the WH for another term, adding, "We're working on it”



[image or embed] — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 30. März 2025 um 20:09

These statements - which go well beyond Trump's previous semi-jovial remarks - have caused a worldwide stir. Constitutional lawyers, political scientists and historians are sounding the alarm.

Clear constitutional limits

The legal basis in this case is clear: the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt's four electoral victories, stipulates that no president may serve more than two terms in office

"The Constitution is rarely as clear on any point as it is here," comments one constitutional lawyer on the unambiguous term limit. The 12th Amendment also prohibits a person who is ineligible for the presidency from becoming vice president

- which would apply to Trump if he served two terms.

The Supreme Court in Washington - the highest court in the USA. Mariam Zuhaib/AP/dpa

For most experts, there is therefore no doubt: "In my view, no," replies political scientist Casey Burgat from George Washington University when asked whether there is any leeway here.

Mark Jones from the Baker Institute at Rice University puts it even more clearly: the Constitution makes it "crystal clear that Trump cannot run for president or vice president in 2028."

"Undermining American democracy at its core"

Even legal tricks could hardly change this. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani warns that an attempt by Trump to remain in power would probably be thwarted even by the conservative Supreme Court - otherwise there would be a "constitutional crisis" and the country would descend into chaos

Political scientist Seth McKee from Oklahoma State University is similarly drastic: "American democracy must be undermined at its core in order to get his man into the White House for a third time - there is no other way."

The hurdles for amending the constitution are also considered insurmountably high: a corresponding proposal would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress as well as ratification by three quarters of all states - politically illusory in such a polarized country.

A resolution introduced by Trump's allies at the beginning of the year, which would allow three terms in office for non-consecutive presidencies, is seen as a mere political symbol with no chance of realization.

Dubious "methods" and legal gray areas

Despite these clear prohibitions, Trump's vague hints are fueling debates about supposed loopholes. One theory put forward by his supporters is based on the fact that Trump did not serve two consecutive terms - he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and did not return to the Oval Office until 2025.

Trump himself suggested that this unusual constellation may represent a "loophole" in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution that could pave the way for his third term in office

There are other uncertainties too: NYU law professor Stephen Gillers, for example, explained in Newsweek that the clause may only refer to basic requirements such as the minimum age of 35 or US citizenship. But even if it did: Such a maneuver would be uncharted legal territory and extremely risky.

A constitutional expert told the Washington Post that a third term via an "unelected" backdoor like the vice presidency would be fraught with enormous legal and political risks.

It's no wonder, then, that even fellow party members laugh at the idea. "I wouldn't have even voted for George Washington for a third term. That's a definite no," Republican Senator John Curtis said dryly in an NBC interview.

"That's what dictators do"

Trump's proposal was met with strong opposition from the Democrats. The Democrats accused him of authoritarian airs and graces: "This is what dictators do," scolded Ken Martin, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

He accused Trump of preferring to indulge in power games instead of improving the living conditions of Americans Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett reminded Trump in a tweet that "the Constitution is not an optional playground" - this is "not a reality show, it's reality".

Trump's rhetoric follows a pattern of autocratic posturing, according to the tenor: as recently as March, Trump had spoken of himself as a "king", which critics saw as dangerous self-aggrandizement.

Civil rights organizations and political observers are also sounding the alarm. Renowned Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky, for example, sees the USA under Trump "sliding into a kind of authoritarianism in which democratic institutions are just a façade", as he told Der Spiegel.

"Two terms in office, that's it"

Trump is imitating role models such as the Hungarian nationalist Viktor Orbán. He recently wrote that many of Trump's measures "fulfilled virtually all the criteria of democratic decline".

Historians also point to the unwritten law of US politics: George Washington established the tradition of voluntarily stepping down after two terms in office - a custom that no one except Roosevelt has ever broken. "Two terms in office, that's it" is the basic consensus shared by broad sections of American society.

A statue of President George Washington - he founded the two-term tradition. sda

However, Trump's allies are countering this with their own narratives. He was "robbed" of a legitimate re-election in 2020, Trump rages to this day - so in a way, people owe him a third presidency

Although this view remains marginal, the idea of an extended Trump era certainly has supporters among the Republican base. According to Trump, "many people" would urge him to run again.

Just a "mind game"?

His former chief strategist Steve Bannon has already announced that he firmly believes Trump will run and win in 2028 - there are "a few ways" to make this possible. Such statements are fueling fears that some Republicans may be prepared to sacrifice previous norms in favour of Trump.

At the same time, the Democratic opposition is increasing the pressure on GOP office-holders and elected officials to unequivocally reject Trump's ambitions.

"We need institutional players, be it the courts or Congress - especially Republicans there - to put a stop to these activities immediately," warns expert Burgat. So far, however, many leading Republicans have kept a low profile or played down Trump's statements.

In conservative media, they have been defended as a hypothetical "mind game" with which Trump is testing the mood. In fact, Trump himself indicated that he "doesn't want to talk about that possibility yet", saying that it was "still very early" in his term of office. Nevertheless, observers warn that simply putting a third term in the public eye could have dangerous consequences - it would gradually normalize a taboo.

Possible motives behind Trump's move

So what is Trump up to with his sabre-rattling about a third term in office? Political scientists see both tactical calculations and a genuine desire for power at work.

"I think it's almost entirely staging," says Mark Jones with regard to Trump's announcements. Even on the day of his inauguration in 2025, Trump was effectively a "lame duck" - a president on call with an expiry date after four years from the outset.

With the vague prospect of more than two terms in office, Trump could undermine this lame-duck perception and keep himself at the center of attention for longer.

In fact, Trump's interview comments about a third term in office had a welcome side effect: they temporarily overshadowed other controversial issues in his administration in the media - from economic policy question marks to so-called "Signal-gate", a scandal involving chat groups of government officials.

Eternally immune

"We know he enjoys being all over the front page - and this is one way to guarantee that," expert Burgat continued. Some observers also suspect that Trump could be hoping to avoid legal problems with a perpetual presidency.

Although most of the federal proceedings against him were dropped after he took office, the investigations in the state of Georgia into his role in the events of 2020 are still ongoing. A perpetual incumbent Trump would effectively be immune from prosecution - a motive often seen in authoritarian systems.

"Whatever the reason, Trump is serious about a third term," Burgat summarizes the assessment of his colleagues. With his statements, Trump is already making "a kind of preparation to normalize this kind of talk" - what used to be dismissed as mere jokes "can no longer be called that."