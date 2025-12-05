Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks a, November 25 in Caracas: External pressure is strengthening cohesion in his country. KEYSTONE

The USA is trying to achieve a change of power in Venezuela by various means. But President Nicolás Maduro is firmly in the saddle. His strategy of carrots and sticks is difficult to crack.

For months, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been invoking resistance against the USA. He sings "Imagine" by John Lennon, dances on stage to a remix of his slogan "No War, Yes Peace" and presents himself to his compatriots as a guardian of peace.

And despite threatening military gestures, the USA has not yet succeeded in splitting his inner circle and attracting defectors to its side.

Maduro's hold on power is based on a system that severely punishes disloyal partners and, conversely, allows ministers, judges, military chiefs and others who are loyal to the government to enrich themselves.

Loyalty vs. punishment

The movement that Maduro inherited from the late President Hugo Chávez possesses a "remarkable ability: the ability to cohere in the face of external pressure", says Venezuela expert Ronal Rodríguez from Colombia's Universidad del Rosario. "When pressure comes from abroad, they manage to unite, defend and protect themselves."

The principle of "loyalty or punishment" is supported by state corruption networks. The policy prevented previous attempts to oust Maduro from power and helped him and his close allies to circumvent economic sanctions and claim victory despite a resounding election defeat.

Torture and imprisonment can be part of this punishment, which is usually particularly harsh for suspected renegade military officers, as Rodríguez explains. In this way, the authoritarian Maduro secures control over the armed forces, which he uses to transport drugs, oil, wildlife and other goods.

Loyal armed forces

"This has proven to be a very effective tool, because Chavism has always succeeded in eliminating actors who want to rebel at any given time," says Rodríguez.

The Venezuelan opposition, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, relied on the help of the military to depose Maduro after credible evidence proved his defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

However, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and other military leaders stood by Maduro - as they had in 2019 during a rebellion by soldiers supporting opposition leader Juan Guaidó. At the time, US President Donald Trump recognized Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela during his first term in office.

Attacks on suspected drug transports

Since his return to office, Trump has increased the pressure on Maduro. Among other things, he doubled the reward for information leading to his arrest for drug offenses to 50 million dollars.

In an indictment from 2020, Maduro was accused of running a drug cartel called Cartel de los Soles, which the US State Department has now classified as a foreign terrorist organization. Maduro rejects the accusations.

Vegetables are on sale at a market in Maracaibo on December 4. KEYSTONE

Last weekend, Trump declared the airspace over the South American country closed. The Maduro government reacted with outrage and spoke of an attack on national sovereignty.

At the beginning of September, the US military began blowing up boats with suspected drugs on board in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific. More than 80 people were killed in the process. Many, including Maduro himself, see the US action as an attempt to oust the president.

"The last thing we are is traitors"

Two weeks after the first attack on boats, the US also tried to poach Maduro's pilot Bitner Villegas in order to arrest and extradite the Venezuelan president - without success.

"We Venezuelans are cut from a different cloth," wrote Villegas, a member of the president's honor guard, to a retired US officer who tried to recruit him. "The last thing we are are traitors."

In the view of Venezuela expert David Smilde from Tulane University in the USA, the White House's strategy has little chance of success overall. "That's exactly what unites them," he says of the deployment of US troops.

Dramatic crisis

He continues: "They also talk about the 50 million dollar reward, but what sane military officer would trust the US government? And more generally, if the whole operation is based on the premise that the Venezuelan armed forces are a drug cartel, what motivation could they have to turn against Maduro and cooperate in regime change?"

People sell their belongings at a market in Maracaibo. KEYSTONE

Maduro's entire presidency to date has been characterized by a political and economic crisis that has plunged millions of people into poverty and driven more than 7.7 million abroad. Support for the ruling party has waned throughout the country.

For others, such as Zenaida Quintero, loyalty to the president remains unbroken despite the crisis. Like Chávez, Maduro will never abandon his supporters, says the 60-year-old school janitor: "I trust him. We must remain united. We have to defend ourselves."