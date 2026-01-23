U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to present the famous Reflecting Pool in Washington in new splendor just in time for the big Independence Day celebration. But just a few days after the multi-million-dollar renovation, algae are turning the water green again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial was recently renovated at a cost of more than $13 million.

Trump had announced that the pool would shine blue in the future.

Just a few days later, algae had already turned the water green again.

The famous Reflecting Pool in Washington was actually supposed to be the centerpiece of Donald Trump’s anniversary celebrations. The U.S. president is planning a major spectacle in the capital around the Fourth of July—including fighter jets, fireworks, and patriotic music.

But of all things, one of the city’s most famous landmarks is now making unwanted headlines.

As the “New York Times” reports, the water in the Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument has turned green again just a few days after a comprehensive cleanup. The cause is heavy algae growth following hot and humid summer days in Washington.

Park employees wade through the water

Photos show National Park Service employees wading through the water and attempting to skim off the algae.

However, the Department of the Interior, which oversees the site, does not see this as a major problem. As part of the renovation, a new water treatment system was installed that will eliminate the algae shortly, a spokeswoman explained.

For some visitors, however, the discoloration is still disappointing. A tourist told the “New York Times” that she could barely see a reflection. “The water could be cleaner.”

From $1.8 million to more than $13 million

The situation is particularly sensitive due to the costs. In early June, the pool received a new blue, waterproof coating. Trump had announced that the water would look blue “like the American flag” in the future.

The Reflecting Pool is world-famous. KEYSTONE

According to the president, the work was originally supposed to cost around $1.8 million. However, U.S. media are now reporting total costs of more than $13 million—equivalent to around 10.4 million Swiss francs.

The Reflecting Pool is one of the most famous sites in the U.S. The more than 600-meter-long pool was completed in 1923 and has been the scene of numerous historic events.

The site became particularly famous on August 28, 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his legendary “I Have a Dream” speech there in front of some 250,000 people.

A symbolic setback for Trump

For Trump, the green discoloration comes at an inopportune time. The president wants to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with a grand patriotic spectacle.

Instead of a sparkling blue pool, however, algae are now drawing attention—and producing images that likely don’t quite match what the White House had envisioned.