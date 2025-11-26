Things are not going so well for US President Donald Trump in the polls. KEYSTONE

His power is crumbling: Because Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unpopular, his own party is rebelling. In the next elections, there is the threat of heavy losses - and the US President's fate as a "lame duck".

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's support among the MAGA base and Republicans is dwindling as many fear being punished for his policies in upcoming elections.

Polls - even from Trump-friendly institutions - show Trump's growing unpopularity while Democrats celebrate successes.

Here are 7 numbers that sum up Trump's dilemma. Show more

"When I look around at my beautiful surroundings, I say to myself: Oh, look, I'm sitting in the Oval Office!" wrote Donald Trump on his social media platform "Truth Social" at the beginning of the month. The US president can't be bothered by "evil and corrupt fake news" and allegedly "fake polls".

If Donald Trump is not mistaken. There is rumbling among the "MAGA" base and in Trump's party. The Republicans openly opposed the president in the Epstein vote last week and demanded the release of the files. Trump tried to prevent this for months before changing his stance after growing pressure from within his own party.

The Republicans are no longer as united behind him as Donald Trump used to be. There are reasons for this: Many in the party are trembling because they fear being punished for Donald Trump's policies in the next elections.

Trump jeopardizes the Republican majority

If the Democrats win the majority in the House of Representatives from the Republicans in next year's mid-term elections, Donald Trump would have to govern the second half of his term as a "lame duck". A lame duck who can no longer push through his own agenda because he lacks a majority in Congress.

This scenario is no longer inconceivable - no matter how much Trump claims the opposite and no matter how pale the Democrats are despite a few beacons in California, New York City, Virginia and New Jersey. Meanwhile, polls from institutes and media outlets sympathetic to Trump also show this.

Here are seven figures that show just how big Donald Trump's problems are and why the Republicans are right to tremble.

55.9 - Donald Trump's unpopularity

We'll start with a number that sums up the dilemma. Trump's approval ratings are at an all-time low. Or to put it another way: disapproval ratings are at their peak. No matter how you look at it, Trump has never been more unpopular in his second term.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Trump's overall approval rating has fallen to 38%. According to pollster Nate Silver, the proportion of people who disapprove of US President Donald Trump is currently higher than at a comparable point in his first term.

Trump's disapproval rating (55.9%) now exceeds the figure from a comparable point in his first term (54.9%). pic.twitter.com/yBd66qs7st — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 22, 2025

In a post on X, Silver, a statistician and political scientist, wrote that 55.9 percent disapproved of the president, compared to 54.9 percent at a similar point in 2017. Silver summarizes and weights dozens of polls for his analyses. He says: "Donald Trump's increasing unpopularity could be permanent."

The poll numbers are attributed to dissatisfaction with the cost of living, the record shutdown and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The issues important to the Republican base could be decisive in next year's midterms: Trump is now becoming more of a liability for the party.

76 - Even the economy is not doing well

For Donald Trump, poor poll ratings are the work of fake news and far-left Democrats. The fact that his home and court broadcaster Fox News is now also coming up with unflattering figures should hurt Trump all the more.

BY THE NUMBERS: A new FOX News poll shows most voters believe the White House is doing more harm than good on the economy.



Seventy-six percent of those polled view conditions negatively, and 58% of voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing — a four-point rise from two months… pic.twitter.com/AyX0ax7s0O — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2025

In a survey conducted by the broadcaster, 76% of voters said they had a negative view of the economic situation. This makes Trump less popular than his predecessor Joe Biden when it comes to the economy. At the end of his term in 2024, 70 percent of people had a negative view of the economy, according to a Fox News poll.

Worse still, more than twice as many respondents blame Donald Trump and not Joe Biden for the miserable economic situation

3 - Prices continue to rise

Donald Trump obviously did not expect inflation to be so stubborn. Although the rate of inflation is now lower than during Joe Biden's time in office, it still recently amounted to 3 percent. That is more than Trump promised (and admitted).

And so dissatisfaction is growing in view of the continuing high prices. To lower them, Trump recently even withdrew tariffs on goods such as coffee, beef and tropical fruit.

This was an admission of sorts - it was obvious that the tariffs, which are at the heart of his economic agenda, had not led to a reduction in the cost of living in the USA, despite all his promises.

2 - Gerrymandering backfires

Gerrymandering could become another problem for Donald Trump: In the state of Indiana, the ruling Republicans were supposed to redraw the electoral districts at the president's request in order to take 2 seats in the House of Representatives from the Democrats. But the party colleagues refuse, despite being insulted by Trump and threatened on the spot.

Trump's plans to secure the Republican majority through gerrymandering could even backfire. In Democratic California, voters approved similar measures in response to redistricting in Republican Texas. Shortly afterwards, a federal court banned the redistricting in Texas altogether.

5 - Shaky mini-majority

It is understandable that Trump and the Republicans are nervous. They currently only have a wafer-thin majority of 5 seats in the House of Representatives.

4 - a heap of defeats

The Republicans experienced just how bad defeats can feel at the beginning of November. In 4 important elections, they lost just as often.

- New York City elected the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani as the city's first Muslim mayor.

- Trump suffered his next defeat in California, where voters approved California Proposition 50 (see "Gerrymandering" above).

- In the state of Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger was elected as the new governor (and the Democrats significantly expanded their majority in the legislature).

- In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill won a clear victory in the gubernatorial election.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!



"I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY “POLITICAL CAREER.” While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin’. Stopping WARS and Foreign Relations seems to be a strong suit. Also… pic.twitter.com/i10Xu8TJQF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 22, 2025

14 - On the way to becoming a lame duck

Election polls, especially in the USA, are always a bit like reading coffee grounds: But a recent survey is likely to finally send the Republicans into turmoil. While Trump's poll ratings continue to plummet, the Democrats are visibly recovering. Without having to do anything about it.

They are currently a clear 14 points ahead of the Trump party.

In the poll conducted by Marist, NPR and PBS, 55 percent of registered voters said they would support a Democratic candidate for Congress in their district if the election were held today. Only 41 percent of voters said they would support a Republican.

According to NPR, this is the largest lead Democrats have had since November 2017. The following year, Democrats won back the majority in the House of Representatives with 40 additional seats.

Should they manage to do so again next year, Donald Trump would indeed be a "lame duck".