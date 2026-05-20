Thumbs up: Donald Trump can pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to his followers at taxpayers' expense. Son Eric (right) likes it. Picture: Keystone

Donald Trump and his sons have sued the IRS. Is that possible? A judge has doubts, but shortly before her deadline, the president and his attorney general reach an agreement: almost 1.8 billion dollars will now flow into a fund to pay out Joe Biden's "justice victims".

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because his tax returns have become public, Donald, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump have sued the IRS for ten billion dollars.

A judge doubts that the president can sue his own government - and has demanded statements by May 20.

On May 18, the Trumps dropped the lawsuit after reaching an agreement with Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represents the IRS.

Tax money amounting to 1.776 billion dollars flows into an "anti-instrumentalization fund", which is intended to compensate "justice victims" of Trump's hated predecessor Joe Biden.

A five-member committee, which reports secretly to the Attorney General, distributes the money. Trump can dismiss the members at any time.

There is no opposition insight or control. The president wants to distribute "kickbacks" to his people, according to the Democrats. Show more

"The president appears to have bought stock in companies - just before he took active steps as president to help those companies," says journalist Rachel Maddow in the show named after her on the left-wing channel "MS Now". "[And this] happened multiple times - millions of dollars [were taken]."

This could be the biggest corruption scandal in US history, the 53-year-old continues. "If it weren't for this other thing coming out at the same time about the same US president: this $1.8 billion of taxpayers' dollars that Donald Trump is looting from the budget to pay out to his friends and his allies."

What happened? It's about a lawsuit Trump filed against the IRS because a whistleblower had passed on his tax return to the New York Times (NYT). The 79-year-old and his two sons, who represent him in business, wanted 10 billion dollars in compensation from the state.

Agreement shortly before the judge's deadline

Even Trump had noticed that it was strange for a president to sue his own government. That's why the New Yorker assured "NBC News" at the beginning of February :"All the money I win, I will donate to charity. 100 percent to charity, to charities that are approved by the government."

Q: You’re suing the government. Is it fair to ask Americans to pay for that?



Trump: I’m giving it to charity



Q: But that still takes it from the American people



Trump: No, because they give money to charity….@Acyn (2026)pic.twitter.com/O5bBUMLbfv — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 12, 2026

On April 24, Politico reported that the judge hearing the case, Kathleen Williams, doubts that the president can legally prosecute the federal agency that he himself directs. She is requesting statements from the authorities, which are to be submitted by May 20. The next hearing is scheduled for May 27.

Federal Judge Kathleen Williams ordered Trump to explain how a sitting President can sue a government he runs. Trump panicked and settled the lawsuit for $1.7B before she could rule. Now, Democrats are demanding she step in. The full story: www.dworkinsubstack.com/p/trumps-alr...



[image or embed] — Scott Dworkin (@dworkin.bsky.social) 18. Mai 2026 um 18:40

But it will not come to that: On May 18, it is announced that the Trumps have withdrawn their lawsuit and reached an agreement with the Department of Justice. This represents the tax authority and is headed by Todd Blanche, who used to be Donald Trump's lawyer. They have reached an amicable agreement: 1.776 billion dollars will flow.

Five-member committee by Trump's grace

The money, which was paid for by taxpayers, forms the basis of a new "anti-instrumentalization fund" to be set up and is to be paid out to people who claim to have been ideologically persecuted under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

This is the greatest single act of corruption in the United States ever? Worth mentioning in news reports. Calling it "unusual" is .. not sufficient. www.nytimes.com/2026/05/18/u...



[image or embed] — Dan Froomkin/Press Watch/Heads Up News (@froomkin.bsky.social) 18. Mai 2026 um 17:56

Five people are to oversee the money, four of whom will be selected by the Attorney General. One or one is to be appointed "in consultation with the leadership of Congress".

But even if the Democrats are in charge after the mid-term elections in the fall, there will be no independent oversight: Trump can fire these 5 members at any time, says the out-of-court agreement.

Will the Capitol strikers now also get money?

Who gets money and who doesn't is determined by this five-member committee, in which majority decisions are made by three votes. It reports to the Attorney General in secret on a quarterly basis.

While Donald Trump himself - at least according to Todd Blanche - will not receive any compensation, the funds could flow to friends or those involved in the Capitol storm on January 6, 2021, according to the New York Times.

Q: Do you believe people who committed violence against Capitol police officer on January 6 should be eligible for compensation from this DOJ fund, and are you or your family members going to be seeking compensation from that fund? TRUMP: Yeah. It will all be dependent on a committee



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 18. Mai 2026 um 23:49

This also applies to those who attacked police officers. At least 33 people who , according to an NGO, committed other crimes after the Capitol storm, such as distributing child pornography or abusing minors, could also benefit from the settlement.

"One of the most corrupt acts in history"

The opposition is raging: almost 100 Democrats in the House of Representatives are now calling on Judge Kathleen Williams to block the plan. People close to the president could be unjustly enriched by the fund. This would open the door to unfounded claims of political persecution, they say.

VAN HOLLEN: An individual who was pardoned by Trump went on to molest 2 children, & he tried to buy their silence by saying he would give them funds from your slush fund. Can you commit to not making that person eligible for a payout? BLANCHE: You're obviously lying V: I am reporting what he said



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 19. Mai 2026 um 16:05

Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, calls the whole thing a "scam" that creates "a huge slush fund" so Trump can distribute funds "to his private militia of insurgents, rioters and white supremacists".

Even by Trump standards, reading his “settlement” with the IRS made me feel insane. Every lever of this thing is controlled by Trump, or some lackey he controls. A diabolicial little Rube Goldberg machine of corruption, to the tune of $1.8 billion in public resources. Vile stuff.



[image or embed] — Jay Willis (@jaywillis.net) 19. Mai 2026 um 02:46

"This is one of the most corrupt acts in American history," Donald Sherman, President of the Washington-based NGO Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, criticizes Trump in the NYT.

Trump invests in armaments, oil and gold

Even the conservative "Wall Street Journal" calls the case "unusual" - and reports that a top lawyer in the Treasury Department named Brian Morrissey has resigned over the settlement.

"There are no judges involved. Neither a court nor Congress approves of a settlement or overlooks any of it," Rachel Maddow summarizes. "This is just Trump getting tons of taxpayer money to hand out." And yet the presenter actually started her article with a completely different scandal.

Alongside other media outlets, "Fortune" traces how the president has benefited monetarily from his own political decisions: While Trump insisted that the Iran war would end 'soon', an account in his name bought millions in defense equipment, oil and gold," headlines the business magazine.

The Trumps are testing the limits

It is not illegal for a president to invest in shares, Richard Painter knows. But: "It's an unusual position for a president," says the lawyer from the University of Minnesota. "I've looked at every president: I don't think any of them have traded on the stock market."

At the end of April, Bloomberg reported that the American drone manufacturer Powerus, in which Donald Jr. and Eric Trump are involved, had sold an unknown number of Guardian-2s to the US Air Force. The drone was also offered to the Gulf states: The Trump sons are competing with Ukraine there.

This needs to be a bigger story…



Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are on the board of the drone company Powerus that just signed an exclusive deal to supply interceptor drones to the US Air Force.



They are directly profiting from their father’s war against Iran. 💰 pic.twitter.com/WYYLyyTjyn — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 4, 2026

Donald Trump Jr. is also involved in the prediction markets, which have recently attracted attention due to suspicions of insider trading: He is both a "strategic advisor" at provider Kalshi, but is also linked to competitor Polymarket , according to the NYT.

However, the Trumps owe most of their wealth to their investments in cryptocurrencies: The NYT wrote in January that 867 million of the 1.4 billion Trump has raked in since taking office was due to NFTs, $Trump and co.