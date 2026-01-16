There was an open exchange of blows at a press conference in the White House. Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt sharply attacked a reporter.

Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt responded by calling him a "left-wing activist."

The incident intensified the debate about transparency, freedom of the press and the government's handling of criticism. Show more

At a press conference in the White House on Thursday, Trump's spokeswoman Karolone Leavitt caused a stir. She insulted a journalist and called him a "left-wing activist".

The argument was triggered by a question from Niall Stanage, columnist for the US political portal The Hill. At the press conference, he referred to official figures showing that 32 people had died in ICE custody in the past year. He also addressed the death of Renee Good, who was shot dead in early January during an ICE operation.

Stanage questioned how these incidents are consistent with the government's narrative that ICE is acting "properly" and professionally.

Karoline Leavitt's reaction was unusually sharp. Instead of addressing the figures, she attacked the journalist personally. She said he was not a neutral reporter, but a "left-wing activist" who was only posing as a journalist. People like him should "not even be in this seat", the spokesperson said in front of the cameras.

«Do you have any figures at all on how many American citizens have been killed by illegal immigrants? I bet you don't.»

Leavitt also accused Stanage of remaining silent about violent crimes committed by "illegal immigrants". ICE, on the other hand, he criticized "all the time." She referred to several cases in which US citizens had been killed by migrants.

«The brave men and women of ICE are doing everything in their power to remove these despicable individuals and make our communities safer."»

Finally, Leavitt ended her direct attack on the journalist by saying:

«Shame on people like you in the media who have a twisted, biased view and pretend to be real, honest journalists."»

The death of Renee Good has preoccupied the USA for days. The 37-year-old mother of three was shot dead in Minneapolis on January 7 during an operation. The government defends the officer involved and speaks of self-defense. President Donald Trump declared that Good had tried to run over an agent with her car.

FBI continues to investigate

However, media research paints a more nuanced picture. A video analysis suggests that the officer was not hit by the vehicle and Good tried to flee. The FBI has now started an investigation.

After further incidents during operations in Minneapolis, protests broke out again. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Trump to "lower the temperature" and help de-escalate the situation. Trump , on the other hand, threatened Minneapolis with the use of the military.

Later in the press conference, however, Leavitt launched a second small attack. When asked about Trump's statement that next year's midterm elections could "just be canceled", she said: "That was just a joke". When asked whether Trump was really joking about abolishing elections, Leavitt said: "That's only a problem for people like you".